Home and Away spoilers: Is Justin Morgan popping too many painkillers?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has been over medicating with his painkillers on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin has been having a lot of back pain since his recent surfing accident.

But the garage boss has now signed-up to compete in the Summer Bay Surfing Competition.

So Justin is prepared to do whatever it takes to beat the pain.

Leah is worried about Justin on Home and Away

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is worried that boyfriend Justin doesn't look so good.

However, he brushes her concerns aside and secretly pops more painkillers...

Ryder hopes to kiss and make-up with Chloe on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lucas Radovich) has some BIG news for his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

He has QUIT his job at Salt because of the way restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) treated Chloe.

However, Ryder doesn't quite get the reaction he was hoping for when Chloe unexpectedly storms off!

Is Chloe annoyed that Ryder has given-up his job for her?

At the Surf Competition, Amber continues to have doubts about her relationship with Dean on Home and Away...

Elsewhere, it is all systems go as the long-awaited Surf Competition gets up and running.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling the pressure.

The surfer dude knows how much his son Jai (River Jarvis) wants to him to win that first prize of a family trip to Movie World.

Dean's ex-girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is happy to see him ready to battle it out to win the prize for Jai.

However, when Ziggy gets nostalgic about her past relationship with Dean, it worries Dean's current girlfriend Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic).

Amber is already paranoid about the connection that's still there between Dean and Ziggy.

Will Amber always be second to Ziggy in Dean's eyes?

