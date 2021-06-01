Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata is nervous about BIG photoshoot

Nikau Parata is nervous about his first big photoshoot on Home and Away. Will he click with glamorous modellng partner Allegra?

Things did not get off to a very good start for Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) in the modelling world on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Nikau stormed off the set during his first photoshoot.

Model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) was NOT impressed.

But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nikau gets the opportunity to redeem himself.

He is paired with model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) for a big photoshoot at an industrial warehouse.

Luckily, Nikau and Allegra hit it off and the photoshoot is a success.

But just as Nikau is ready to go home at the end of the day, Sienna informs him that is required to attend an aftershoot party.

Nikau's girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is not impressed with the way Sienna is bossing Nikau about.

Sienna makes it clear WHO the boss is on Home and Away!

However, when Bella confronts Sienna, the no-nonsense boss makes it very clear that she is the one calling the shots!

Back in the Bay, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has the hangover from hell.

But at least she has agreed to move into the Pier apartment where brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) can keep a close eye on her.

Mac is still totally down-in-the-dumps about the state of her life.

So friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) tries to cheer her up.

Mackenzie hits the booze again on Home and Away...

However, Mac uses their girlie get-together as an excuse to make some margaritas.

Dean is not impressed when he returns home later to find Mac drunk again!

It looks like Dean will have to try a bit harder if he's going to shake Mac out of her current downward spiral...

Elsewhere, folks are starting to wonder what's going on with Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) mood swings.

But it's not long before Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) stumbles upon the truth...

Leah discovers Justin's secret on Home and Away...

Leah is SHOCKED when she finds a stash of empty painkiller packets.

She realises Justin has been popping way too many pills!

But how will Justin react when Leah confronts him about his possible addiction?

Will her accusations just rock their already troubled relationship even more?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR