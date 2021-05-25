Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata and Mac Booth KISS!

What's this?! Why are Tane Parata and Mackenzie Booth kissing on Home and Away? Wait until Tane's girlfriend Ziggy finds out...

Remember when Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) first arrived in the Bay on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tane took a fancy to his older brother Ari's (Rob Kipa-Williams) then girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Ari and Mackenzie have since split-up.

Tane is now happy with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman)

Or is he?

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane and Mackenzie find themselves locking lips!

Is Tane cheating on Ziggy?

Or are things not quite what they seem?

Will Ryder and Chloe return to work at Salt on Home and Away?

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) realise life without a job isn't as fun as it first seems.

However, when Ryder decides to approach restaurant boss Mackenzie about Chloe and him coming back to work at Salt... all hell breaks loose!

Mac unexpectedly SNAPS and throws Ryder, Chloe and all the customers out of the restaurant!

Mac has a meltdown at Salt on Home and Away...

Mac's brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) fear the worst.

But Mac doesn't want anyone's help or pity.

She decides to hit the bottle to drown her sorrows.

Heavily intoxicated, Mac then storms over to the Parata house ready to give ex-boyfriend Ari a piece of her mind!

Uh-oh...

Tane is keeping a close eye on Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away

Elsewhere, Ziggy and Dean are excited to have made the front cover of The Coastal News.

The newly crowned "king and queen of the surf" are local celebrities after winning the Summer Bay Surf Competition.

However, not everybody is happy about Dean and Ziggy's claim-to-fame.

Both Tane and Dean's girlfriend Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) are starting to feel jealous about the close connection between the ex-es.

But Dean and Ziggy are now just good friends.

Aren't they?

