Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata sign a modelling contract?

Nikau Parata is not keen on the idea of becoming a male model on Home and Away. But will he change his mind when he meets modelling agent Sienna?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been scouted by a modelling agency on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But the Bait Shop worker has no intention of striking a pose in front of the camera.

So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Nikau plans to meet with modelling agent Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) and turn down her offer of a modelling contract.

Nikau's uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) joins him for the meeting at Salt.

Sienna makes it clear she wants to sign-up Nikau immediately as she reckons he could be the next BIG thing!

If Nikau Parata signs a modelling contract it could also mean BIG things for his girlfriend Bella on Home and Away!

Nikau is still reluctant.

However, Sienna is prepared to do whatever it takes to get him on board.

Later, Nikau meets with his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

He reveals there is a BONUS offer which could mean BIG things for Bella!

WHAT is the offer?

Ari and Mia are all loved-up on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is getting ready for her first day as manager of Summer Bay Fit.

Mia is feeling nervous about whether she's got what it takes to impress gym owner and boss, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

Mia's boyfriend Ari walks her to work and tries to boost her confidence.

But just as Mia and Ari are sharing a passionate kiss, Jasmine arrives.

Has Mia taken a misstep with her "unprofessional" behaviour?

Tori and Christian are still in a spin after the SHOCK events at the hospital on Home and Away

Elsewhere, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is determined to mend the rift between co-workers Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Jasmine.

Tori still blames Jasmine over the SHOCK turn of events at Northern District Hospital.

Christian reasons that it is not Jasmine's fault that her ex-boyfriend Lewis Hayes had murderous plans for Christian.

Will Tori accept that disturbed nurse Lewis managed to fool them all?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR