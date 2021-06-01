Home and Away spoilers: Will a SHOCK confession ruin things for Ziggy Astoni?

Ziggy Astoni is left reeling when ex-boyfriend Dean admits he is still in love with her on Home and Away! Will Ziggy's boyfriend Tane find out?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is shocked when she hears about Amber and Jai's departure from Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

She immediately rushes off to see if her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is OK.

WHY did Amber and Jai leave?

Ziggy is left reeling when Dean admits Amber left after he confessed he is still in love with Ziggy!

How will Ziggy react to Dean's confession?

Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is already feeling uncomfortable about the bond between Ziggy and her ex, Dean.

Will Dean's confession make the situation worse?

And there's more bad news for Dean when he receives a worrying call from his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)

She seems to be in a drunken state somewhere.

WHAT is going on with Mackenzie and WHERE is she?

Ari makes a heartbreaking discovery on Home and Away...

Meanwhile, things are awkward between Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

Ari has been wondering if there might be a second chance for them to try for another baby together.

But so far, Mia hasn't been ready to have that conversation after the couple's previous tragic loss.

While unpacking some of Mia's belongings, Ari finds an old wooden box.

The contents of the box stir-up painful memories for Ari...

WHAT is in the box?

Justin is not having a great day on Home and Away

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling frustrated.

His girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has taken off on a search for conwoman Susie McAllister.

Stressed out, Justin ends up wrecking an outboard motor he is supposed to be fixing for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher)!

Justin returns home and takes some more medication for his back pain.

But is he getting too addicted to the strong painkillers?

