Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis uncovers a SHOCK secret!

Roxy Willis reckons she's got the evidence she needs to get Amy sacked on Neighbours! WHAT will boss Terese do about the SHOCK revelation?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is prepared to do whatever it takes to send her new boss Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) packing on Neighbours.

After doing some digging, Roxy finally discovers a SHOCK SECRET about Amy and her time in Cairns.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Roxy takes the damning information to boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Roxy is convinced she finally has the evidence she needs to get Amy sacked as manager of The Flamingo Bar.

Roxy can then step into the role as originally planned!

But the question is, WHAT happened in Cairns? And why has Amy been keeping it hush-hush?

Can Toadie and Melanie resolve their differences on Neighbours?

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is annoyed after "secret" girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) revealed their relationship to his kids.

Toadie wanted to tell daughter Nell and son Hugo in his own time.

But Melanie feels hurt that Toadie has kept the truth from his own family. Is he ashamed of their relationship?

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) invite the couple to a dinner party at the Brennan house.

But during the evening, Toadie and Mel's troubles resurface. Will the couple be able to move through this?

Nicolette accidentally sees a whole lot more than she wants to on Neighbours!

ALSO Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still trying to get used to her mum Jane and boyfriend Clive hanging around together at Number 24.

When a slightly tipsy Jane and Clive decide to go for a skinnydip in the hot tub, Nicolette accidentally catches them in the act!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5