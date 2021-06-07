Neighbours spoilers: What SHOCK SECRET is exposed?

There's an almighty showdown at the Kennedy house over Bea and Levi's break-up on Neighbours! But things are about to get worse...

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is devastated after being dumped by Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

It looks like their planned roadtrip is definitely OFF!

Levi is heartbroken on Neighbours

Bea feels awful about hurting Levi, but it is also a relief to have finally acknowledged her true feelings.

However, Levi's gran Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is not happy about Bea's behaviour.

The scene is set for a showdown when Sheila storms over to the Kennedy house to give Bea a piece of her mind!

Ned and Sheila discuss what happened between them on Neighbours

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) discuss what happened between them.

Sheila C reckons Ned should tell his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) the truth.

After all, the pair did cross a line during their working relationship at The Hive, but Ned is reluctant to rock the boat.

Especially now that Sheila C is about to hit the road and leave Erinsborough.

Is Yashvi about to find out the truth about Ned and Sheila C on Neighbours?

Unfortunately Ned and Sheila are unaware the sound equipment in the podcast booth has recorded their entire conversation.

And the recording is soon to be accidentally heard by Yashvi herself...

