All American's Kareem Grimes teases a shocking side of Preach in upcoming episodes

If you've clocked into All American season 6, then you know the coming-of-age series has once again provided must-see drama for fans. From the continued evolution of #Spelivia to the ongoing feud between Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), the show isn't holding any punches. The storylines have been so entertaining that CW decided to recently extend season 6 by two more episodes, which leaves fans like us with a hope that a yet-to-be-announced season 7 is coming.

Speaking exclusively with What to Watch, Kareem Grimes, who plays Preach, took a moment to share his thoughts on the new season and shed some light on what fans can look forward to seeing in the upcoming episodes. Not only did he tease a surprising development with Preach, but he also was brave enough to pick a side in the Spencer vs Jordan dilemma.

Check out our interview with Grimes below.

How does it feel now that All American is finally back on the air after a long hiatus?

Bre-Z, Michael Evans Behling, Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan in All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Grimes: Amazing man, it's a blessing. My story, I was only supposed to do two episodes on All American, and here we are, sixth season. A full 180 of his [Preach] character from where he started. Now he's a father, a single father. Also a teacher now, a full-time teacher now at South Crenshaw. It's just a blessing. I think any actor who gets these opportunities, of course, you're grateful for the work, but to do the work and they appreciate it and they keep you on, it just speaks volumes.

How was it going into this season, officially the first one without Taye Diggs as Billy?

Grimes: For me, I think coming back season 6 was like taking up where Taye left off. You know, making it fun and comical on set. I do little videos with the castmates. But just kind of like taking on that role, especially for my character being at South Crenshaw, he's a teacher, and just carrying that legacy that he [Digg's Billy Baker] left and Preach kind of taking on that role.

But yeah, we kind of knew in season 5 and were just like alright, the show must go on. So we were just happy to be back and wanting to fill the void that he left, and make sure that we shouted him out throughout the show, his character, to let him know what his presence has left leaving the show.

As the new season has picked up, there’s a lot going on. Is there a storyline that you think is your favorite so far?

Kareem Grimes in All American (Image credit: The CW)

Grimes: [Laughing] We just shot it and I wish I could tell you, but just know it is something I think the audience and everybody will or has experienced in junior high or high school. Everybody has probably experienced it if they've gone through drama class or maybe an arts elective. It's amazing how these writers week in and week out are just able to tap in. Without giving too much away, it's going to be a really good episode. I think you'll be able to see another side of Preach that you haven't seen before, which is probably going to shock a lot of people. But we just shot it, and I think it's episode 11, so you have a while. That so far is probably one of my best, and episode 5.

We're gearing up for the 100th episode of All American, is there anything you can tease?

Grimes: [Laughing] Man, I wish I could. All I can tell you is that one of our castmates directed the episode. To be honest, unfortunately, I wasn't in the 100th episode so I really don't know. I’m going to be a fan like everybody else.

Before I let you go, with Spencer and Jordan feuding, whose side are you on?

Michael Evans Behling and Daniel Ezra in All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Grimes: It's interesting because they're both in the talks for the Heisman, so now you have that situation. I think what it is for me, I would kind of side with Spencer a little bit because of his circumstances. You know, inner city, wanting to take care of his mom and wanting to do all those things, you want to root for him to be able to go to the league. So he can be able to take care of his mom and his brother.

Lastly, what are you watching currently outside of All American?

Grimes: That's good, it's so many shows. I just finished watching The Gentleman on Netflix. I’m a big Guy Ritchie fan. I'm watching Invincible, it's an animation on Prime. It's also really good… Those two come to mind right now.

New episodes of All American season 6 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.