Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4: who's who in the new season

It's time to set sail once again with Captain Glenn and the crew of the Parsifal III. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for season 4, setting sail from the stunning coves and marinas as Sardinia, Italy.

There are plenty of familiar faces, including Captain Glenn, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin Macrae. The rest of the crew is made up of newcomers to the show and the franchise, and time will only tell whether they have what it takes to sail the seas aboard the Parsifal III.

Thanks to Bravo, we have biographies for the returning and new members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Captain Glenn Shephard

Captain Glenn returns for his fourth season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

"Originally from Montreal, Capt. Glenn’s life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. Early on in his travels, he was invited onboard a 50-foot classic sailboat to work as a deckhand and was immediately hooked and has never looked back. With over 22 years in the industry and 13 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons. Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is calm until his limits are pushed. Don’t mess with Capt. Glenn!"

Daisy Kelliher, Chief Stewardess

"Returning chief stew Daisy Kelliher is considered a yachting legacy. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents – and many aunts and uncles – were yachties. Daisy has a lot to live up to when she returns to Parsifal III after a successful last two seasons and can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time."

Gary King, First Mate

"Having captained smaller boats and run the deck on several busy super yachts, Gary’s 13 years of experience is apparent in the way he runs his deck team. On one hand, he rules his department with an iron fist but on the other hand, he is never the type to leave a party first. He brims with mischievous charm but his flirtation gets him in hot water on and off deck."

Colin Macrae, Chief Engineer

Longtime sailor Colin MacRae worked as a Chief Engineer on super yachts for 15 years before joining Parsifal III for his third season. With a big heart and an impish smile, Colin is more than happy to lend a hand anywhere that he might be needed. However, when Colin’s kindness gets mistaken for weakness, fireworks fly.

Chef Ileisha Dell

Ched Ileisha Dell joins the Parsifal III for her first season.

"With over 17 years of culinary experience, Chef Ileisha has been living her dream as a yacht chef since 2014, merging her passion of cooking, traveling the world and working and living on the water. Originally from a small beach town on the east coast of Australia, she worked her way into some of Sydney’s most prestigious kitchens as a pastry chef. Chef Ileisha has taken many leaps in her career, working as a prep chef for Matt Moran for his cooking show, working as a private chef for one of Sydney’s most famous households and accompanying another family on their yachts across the Mediterranean for two years. To stay in tune with her creativity, Chef Ileisha also loves photography, film, interior design, yoga and scouting for vintage glassware."

Mads Herrera, Stewardess

"Born and raised in South Florida, Mads spent much of her time in the water and on yachts, so it was only natural she ended up in the maritime industry. With two years of experience, Mads has worked on day charters and boat deliveries and is eager for the new challenges of working on a charter yacht. A true adventurer, Mads lives life in the fast line traveling the world, riding dirt bikes and sky diving."

Alex Propson, Deckhand

"Originally from Wisconsin, Alex got his jumpstart in yachting while networking in Los Angeles. He moved to South Florida and kept up his career as a deckhand since achieving his captain’s license. The career change was influenced by the pandemic after spending eight years in sales. You can always find Alex staying active whether practicing yoga, playing basketball or diving in top destinations around the world."

Chase Lemacks, Deckhand

"A southern gentleman from South Carolina, Chase knows how to turn on the charm for the demanding guests this season. Chase originally joined the world of yachting with the dream of one day sailing around the world running charters on a sailboat of his own. Having solely worked on large motor yachts since 2019, it was an exciting challenge and welcome change of pace to come on board a sailing vessel. When he’s not on deck, he loves to get his hands dirty backpacking, hunting and fixing up old homes."

Lucy Edmonds, Stewardess

"Originally from Wales, Lucy shines with a bubbly personality and enthusiasm that makes her the perfect fit for the interior team. After feeling stuck at university during the pandemic, Lucy, who has a wide breadth of experience in the hospitality world, set sail and joined the yachting industry. Before getting her start in the Mediterranean, she worked at high-end restaurants and became a club VIP manager at only 19 years old. When she’s not chartering across the globe, Lucy enjoys a more laid-back lifestyle of playing sports and watching rugby."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.