The best Obi-Wan Kenobi books and comics to read right now

Ewan McGregor is returning to play Obi-Wan for the new Disney Plus series.

What are the best Obi-Wan Kenobi books?

Aside from Luke Skywalker, Yoda and Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi is easily one of the most recognizable characters in the entire Star Wars universe.

We're about to explore a new chapter in his life in the upcoming Disney Plus original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he's also been at the forefront of countless important events throughout the galaxy far, far away.

As if training Anakin and Luke Skywalker and being a big presence in The Clone Wars weren't enough, Obi-Wan is also a major player in the world of Star Wars books and comics, too.

If you’re keen to know more about Obi-Wan Kenobi, we’ve put together this list detailing some of the best Obi-Wan Kenobi books and comics to read alongside the new series, in no particular order.

The best Obi-Wan books and comics

1. Star Wars: Brotherhood

Brotherhood might have only just been released, but judging by the early reactions from fans and critics alike, it’s a must-read for Obi-Wan fans.

Following a bombing on the planet of Cato Neimoidia, Obi-Wan and Anakin are sent to investigate the criminal act which threatens to upset the balance of power on the planet as the Clone Wars rage on.

Whilst they're contending with the Separatists, Anakin’s new promotion to Jedi Knight puts him on uneasy equal footing with his former Master; it’s this changing relationship that's put to the test when the duo attempts to prevent the brewing conflict.

Star Wars: Brotherhood, Amazon ($19.42 (opens in new tab) | £13.99 (opens in new tab))

2. From the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi

From the Journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi is a collection of stories from Marvel’s 2015 run of Star Wars comics. These tales are all said to be from Obi-Wan’s lost journal, which he left behind for Luke Skywalker to find.

Although parts of this collection are given over to a lesser story from Yoda’s past, the best chapters showcase how closely Obi-Wan watched over Skywalker on Tatooine. Watch out for a tense showdown with the imposing Wookiee Bounty Hunter, Black Krrsantan (whom you might recognize from The Book of Boba Fett ).

Star Wars: From the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Amazon ($7.99 (opens in new tab) | £11.95 (opens in new tab))

3. Kenobi

Despite now being confined to the non-canon Legends timeline, Kenobi provides a detailed look at the early days of the Jedi Master’s self-imposed exile on the surface of Tatooine.

This original novel sees Obi-Wan coming to the aid of the residents of Tatooine whilst he eventually realizes that he must cast off his Jedi training and adopt his new guise as Ben Kenobi in order to successfully watch over Luke Skywalker.

Whilst the stakes are far smaller here and it might be lacking somewhat in action compared to other Star Wars media, Kenobi is an incredibly characterful story that makes you care deeply not only about Kenobi but the struggling residents of Tatooine, too.

Kenobi, Amazon ($4.55 (opens in new tab) | £8.19 (opens in new tab))

Obi-Wan is one of the major figures in Star Wars literature. (Image credit: Future)

4. Master and Apprentice

Claudia Grey’s canon novel takes place nearly a decade prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, and examines the complicated relationship between Qui-Gon Jinn and his Padawan during their early years together.

Qui-Gon’s faced many dangers over his years as Jedi, but nothing worries him more than failing his talented apprentice. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan is growing increasingly frustrated with his Master’s interest in prophecies rather than the practical teachings of the Jedi.

This story sees the two Jedi dispatched on a mission to the court of Pijal to settle a political dispute after Obi-Wan learns that Qui-Gon could be bringing their partnership to an end and joining the Jedi Council. This simple mission quickly sours, and the ensuing plot puts their strained relationship to the test.

Master & Apprentice (Star Wars), Amazon ($9.99 (opens in new tab) | £8.19 (opens in new tab))

5. Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin

This Marvel mini-series from Charles Soule and illustrator Marco Checcheto takes place three years after the events of The Phantom Menace.

We join the titular duo early on in their training; although the pair have grown closer over their first couple of years, it hasn't always been easy, and they're about to be put to the test once again.

Together, they embark on a mission to follow a distress call to the (supposedly) dead planet of Carnelion IV, but they're quickly drawn into a conflict between two warring factions.

Obi-Wan and Anakin series features some stunning art and interesting character moments and helps build up Anakin and Chancellor Palpatine's growing relationship through some intriguing flashbacks.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan & Anakin, Amazon (free with Kindle & comiXology (opens in new tab))

6. Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith - The Novelization

Movie novelizations can vary wildly in quality, but Matthew Stover’s version of Revenge of The Sith is rightly regarded by many to be one of the best Star Wars books you could pick up.

It’s based on the script of the movie and, by and large, follows the same plot, although there are some differences including the removal of the sequence on Kashykk.

Stover's greatest strength is his characterization — the climactic duel on Mustafar is much shorter than in the film, as he's far more interested in what Obi-Wan and Anakin are feeling, rather than their actions.

Learn the innermost thoughts of Obi-Wan, Anakin, Palpatine and more at this pivotal point in the downfall of the Galactic Republic.

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Amazon ($8.99 (opens in new tab) | £4.99 (opens in new tab))

7. Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi

This 2019 one-shot comic is part of the “Age of Republic” miniseries that gave us more backstory for various heroes and villains from the prequel era.

At just 23 pages, Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a short and sweet read. This standalone adventure sees Obi-Wan and Anakin heading to Dallenor in pursuit of a Jedi Holocron on a distant planet.

Whilst it's definitely a less important adventure, this short comic does provide an effective window into their relationship at this early stage in Anakin's training. In such a short space, we learn how Obi-Wan worries about being an effective Master, how Anakin feels significantly more capable than his fellow Padawans, and get a window into their developing bond. them from a band of pirates on Dallenor.

Star Wars: Age of Republic - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Amazon (free on ComiXology (opens in new tab)| £1.59 (opens in new tab))

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27.