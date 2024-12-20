Brooke just did the same thing Steffy did to Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful and I can't ignore it

Brooke just repeated the same mistake Steffy made on The Bold and the Beautiful and it’s impossible to overlook.

As the newly minted CEO of Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have a lot on her plate. She’ll have to balance her new duties with managing the media frenzy that’s sure to ensue. Before she accepted the position, however, she and Katie (Heather Tom) decided to protect the company by proactively firing Electra (Laneya Grace) after discovering lewd photos of her that were sent via email to Katie. Brooke cited the need to protect the company but she never told Electra or Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) the reason for their decision, leaving them wondering what happened.

Does this sound vaguely familiar? It wasn’t long ago that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fired Hope (Annika Noelle) for trying to seduce Finn (Tanner Novlan), only Hope wasn’t trying to seduce Finn at all — she was wearing lingerie to seduce Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). But Steffy wasn’t interested in excuses or explanations, silencing Hope and sending her packing. Brooke just did the same thing to Electra, and poor Electra is going to pay the price. If Brooke had only explained herself, she would have learned that Electra was the victim of a cyberstalker and this is actually a very serious situation. Instead of firing her, the company should be protecting her. But no, Brooke didn’t listen. It’s an interesting move considering how upset Brooke was that Steffy did the same thing to Hope. You’d think she’d be a more magnanimous leader (even though this happened before she learned she was the CEO heir apparent) considering that she’s been mistreated so many times.

We have a feeling that this move will have implications for Brooke and Forrester Creations down the line. She made the wrong decision without knowing the facts of the matter, and she disrespected Electra in the process. Given the tension with the Forresters at the moment, creating another rift isn’t a great idea and it will be interesting to see what kind of backlash comes from firing Electra once the truth comes out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.