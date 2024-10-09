Carter vs. Liam: who should Hope choose on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Hope is about to find herself being courted by two men in The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter has revealed his feelings for her while her ex, Liam, wants her back. Is there a better contender between the two for her affection?

When it comes to romance, Hope (Annika Noelle) has been very unlucky in love lately. After kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in Rome, her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton) fell apart. This was a long time coming, though, because Hope had been frustrated by Liam’s lingering feelings for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). After Thomas left for Paris and got engaged, Hope found herself reeling…right into a hefty infatuation with Steffy’s husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Hope has been desperate to find a man who loves her and her alone. She had that with Thomas, but her hesitance to say yes to an engagement led him to break things off. And obviously, Finn is off limits, too.

When Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed that he’s been thinking about Hope modeling lingerie, Hope was surprised. But nothing could have prepared her for when he kissed her in the October 7 episode . As they explore their feelings for each other, Liam has decided to re-enter the conversation after Will (Crew Morrow) suggested that he tell Hope he misses her.

With two men about to compete for Hope’s affection, we have to wonder whether there’s a clear frontrunner.

Lawrence Saint-Victor, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

When it comes to Liam, Hope shares a daughter with him and together they have a lovely little family unit. Liam is familiar. He’s handsome and he provides a lot of comic relief with his wit and charm. Aside from his lingering feelings for Steffy (with whom he also shares a daughter so they will always have a connection between them), Liam was a good husband and he comes from a good family. He’s matured a lot since their marriage fell apart; he spent a lot of time focusing on being a good father and he now realizes that he can’t fixate on Steffy and Hope, rather he wants to support them as the mothers of his children.

Carter is a whole new ballgame though. Carter is fresh and new and sexy as all get out — and he wants Hope. She’s not a consolation prize. He knows about her complex dating history and he’s got his fair share of relationship controversies too. Carter, though, has been thinking about Hope a lot and he’s not only concerned about her work, he’s concerned about her well-being. He knows that she’s under a lot of pressure and he wants to help in a way that only he can; as the Forrester Creations COO, he can help her find creative ways to make her line more profitable…which happens to include modeling lingerie. Carter comes to Hope with no ulterior motives. He wants her in his life, pure and simple.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though Hope has been reeling from Thomas’ departure, we’re still not sure if she’s ready to commit to anyone at this point. Even if she says yes to Carter or Liam, it might just be a fling until she figures out what she wants in life since marriage doesn’t seem to be on her radar.

However, if we were forced to pick a side, we’re Team Carter at the moment. Watching Carter’s not-so-subtle flirting and seeing Hope being caught completely off guard has been a lot of fun, and we’d like to see what happens with the Forrester Creations dynamic when the couple goes public.