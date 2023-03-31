Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast — who's who in the D&D movie

Get to know the adventuring party with our Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast guide.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the iconic tabletop role-playing game to life on the big screen in an action-packed fantasy movie that could be one of the biggest new movies of the year.

The film sees us heading to the high fantasy setting of the Forgotten Realms where we're thrown in with a band of unlikely heroes who set out to retrieve a powerful artifact at the behest of their charming bard leader. Their plan to retrieve said artifacts takes them to all manner of fantasy realms and sees them crossing paths with a plethora of powerful foes.

Below you'll find a little bit more information about each of the characters that crop up in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and where else you might have seen the major stars.

Who's in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast — Chris Prine as Edgin Darvis

Chris Pine leads the ensemble as Edgin Darvis, a bard who used to be a member of the Harpers Guild before leaving to lead a band of thieves. He's the brains behind his party's schemes (even if they don't always go too well), and the single dad to Kira (65's Chloe Coleman).

Where else have you seen Chris Pine? Pine's most widely known for playing Captain Kirk in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movies, though he's also appeared in Into the Woods, Wonder Woman, The Contractor, Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse (voice), Wet Hot American Summer and, most recently, Don't Worry Darling.

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore

Michelle Rodriguez plays Edgin's right-hand-woman, Holga the barbarian. If he's the brains behind their schemes, she's the muscle, as she's more than happy to take on her foes (no matter how big) in hand-to-hand combat.

Where else have you seen Michelle Rodriguez? Most viewers likely know Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz from the Fast & Furious franchise, though she's also featured in Widows, Lost, Avatar, Resident Evil and S.W.A.T.

Justice Smith as Simon Aumar

Justice Smith plays Simon Aumar, a sorcerer with legendary heritage whose skills don't quite match up to those of his ancestors. He used to roll with Edgin and Holga before the group got split up, but they set out to re-recruit him for their new mission. He's also got a bit of a crush on Doric, but she's not been impressed thus far.

Where else have you seen Justice Smith? You might know Justice Smith from Detective Pikachu, Sharper, the Jurassic World franchise, Generation or The Get Down.

Sophia Lillis as Doric

Sophia Lillis plays Doric, a tiefling (a D&D race with human and demonic or infernal heritage—hence the horns and a tail) druid who uses her shapeshifting powers to great effect as a member of Edgin's crew.

Where else have you seen Sophia Lillis? Lillis is likely best know as Beverly Marsh in It and It: Chapter Two. She played the lead role in I Am Not Okay With This and has also featured in Sharp Objects, 37, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase and Gretel & Hansel.

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar

Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk Yendar, a lawful good Paladin with a very strict sense of right and wrong... and a very limited sense of humor. The gang seeks his assistance partway through their quest based on his heroic reputation.

Where else have you seen Regé-Jean Page? Page is likely best known for being the Bridgerton season 1 heartthrob, Simon Basset. Aside from Bridgerton, you may know him from The Gray Man, For the People, Roots, Waterloo Road or Casualty.

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam

Hugh Grant steals the show as the roguish con artist, Forge Fitzwilliam. He was a member of Edgin's crew until they went their separate ways, but has disappeared off to live off his amassed wealth.

Where else have you seen Hugh Grant? Grant's one of the most well-known faces in the movie thanks to films like Love Actually, Bridget Jones, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. More recently, you might recognize him from The Gentlemen, A Very English Scandal, Paddington 2, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and from his cameo in Glass Onion.

Daisy Head as Sofina

Sofina is a powerful necromancer and a member of a villainous order known as the Red Wizards of Thay.

Where else have you seen Daisy Head? You might recognize Daisy Head from The Sandman, Shadow and Bone, Harlots, Girlfriends, Fallen, The Syndicate and The Last Seven.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters now.