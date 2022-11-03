Enola Holmes 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix detective sequel

The Enola Holmes 2 cast features a host of great talent, with some reprising their roles and some newcomers added to the line-up too.

Following the success of the first Netflix film, Enola Holmes 2 is an anticipated sequel that is based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by author Nancy Springer. We pick up with Enola fresh off the triumph of solving her first case and gets given her first official case.

Throughout the film, we follow Enola as she goes off in search of someone's missing sister, but the investigation proves to be more difficult than she first thought, requiring her to seek assistance from her brother Sherlock to crack the case.

Of course, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are both back in their leading roles, but who joins them?

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Enola Holmes 2...

Enola Holmes 2 cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Stranger Things icon Millie Bobby Brown is back as the intrepid junior sleuth, who is tasked with her first official case that is certainly more than she bargained for, but as ever is refusing to give up without a fight!

Outside of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has also starred in the Godzilla movie series, Modern Family and NCIS.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Henry Cavill plays the iconic detective in Enola Holmes, following in the footsteps of other actors like Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch who have also played versions of the famous Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character.

Fans will recognise Henry Cavill from The Witcher series, although he's stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia after season 3. He has also played Superman in the Zack Snyder movies and has starred in The Man from U.N.C.L.E and Stardust too.

Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury

Viscount Tewkesbury is Enola’s partner in crime (and possible love interest), who returns for the second movie after Enola reaches out to him for help, much to his surprise.

He's played by Louis Partridge who has starred in the beloved sequel Paddington 2 and the Italian historical drama Medici.

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Eudoria returns as the Holmes matriarch, and she's doing her best to keep the family together despite all the misadventures and investigations!

Actress Helena Bonham Carter has starred in a huge number of films over the years including The King's Speech, the Harry Potter series, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland and Fight Club.

Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade

Inspector Lestrade is a Scotland Yard detective who is played by Adeel Akhtar in the Enola Holmes films. He is known for starring in films such as Ali & Ava, The Nest and Four Lions.

He's starred in some big TV shows too like recent BBC dramas Sherwood which has been renewed for a second season, as well as Murdered by My Father and Channel 4's Utopia.

David Thewlis as Chief Inspector Grail

Enola Holmes newcomer David Thewlis plays the sinister Chief Inspector Grail, whose motivations go beyond upholding the law, and he's a dangerous figure for Enola and her team.

Despite being new to this franchise, David Thewlis has starred in a range of films such as the Harry Potter series, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and Legend. He also recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman series as Doctor Destiny.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy

As secretary to the head of the Treasury, Mira Troy is a new character in the Enola Holmes world and finds herself caught up in Enola’s case whether she likes it or not.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster played Dr. Liet-Kynes in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, and is also known for her appearances in TV shows like Doctor Who and Bad Girls, and in films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Blooded.

Enola Holmes 2 is released on Netflix on Friday, November 4.