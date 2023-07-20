Fifteen-Love cast: who's who in the Prime Video drama

Ready to see the Fifteen-Love cast hit the court?

Fifteen-Love is a British Prime Video tennis drama created by Hania Elkington (The Innocents, The Essex Serpent) that probes the intense pressures of professional tennis. In it, we follow Justine Pearce, a young tennis prodigy whose career is suddenly up-ended by a devastating injury.

After returning to her old training grounds as a physiotherapist, Justine ends up crossing paths with her coach, Glenn Lapthorn when he makes a return to Longwood. When Justine makes a damning allegation against her superstar former trainer, everyone at the sports academy is forced to question everything they knew about the pair's professional relationship, and the tennis world continues to be rocked by lies and deceit.

Read on to find out a little bit more about the major players that make up the Fifteen-Love cast, and where you might have seen them before.

Fifteen-Love cast: Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pearce. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Newcomer Ella Lily Hyland plays the former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce. Our story starts with her aged 17 and preparing for the semi-finals of the French Open, but a severe wrist fracture sees her career end before it really gets going.

In the present day, she now works as a physiotherapist at Longwood, her old academy, where Glenn is still working as a coach, and she decides to report him for an incident from their past.

Where else have you seen Ella Lily Hyland? Fifteen-Love is Hyland's first major role, though she has appeared in the Channel 5 drama, Intruder.

Aidan Turner as Glenn Lapthorn

Aidan Turner as Glenn Lapthorn. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Aidan Turner plays Justine Pearce's former coach, Glenn Lapthorn. Lapthorn has continued to be a superstar coach and attempts to quash Justine's allegations however he can.

When he joined the Fifteen-Love cast, Aidan Turner said: "Hania’s scripts and characters are so incredibly layered and nuanced, tackling themes and issues within the world of sport that I don’t feel have been explored on screen before. I am excited to take on the complex role of Glenn and can’t wait to work with Ella, Hania, World Productions, Prime Video and the rest of the cast to bring this important story to life.”

Where else have you seen Aidan Turner? Turner is likely best known to viewers for playing the lead role of Ross Poldark in the hit BBC drama, Poldark. In addition, he's

featured in Leonardo, Being Human, The Hobbit trilogy, The Mortal Instruments, The Clinic, and The Suspect. He's due to appear alongside David Tennant in Rivals, the adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel coming to Disney Plus.

Harmony Rose-Bremner as Renee Okoye

Harmony Rose-Bremner as Renee Okoye. (Image credit: Sally Mais/Amazon Studios)

Harmony Rose Bremner plays Justine's close friend and fellow tennis player, Renee.

Where else have you seen Harmony Rose-Bremner? Bremner is a recent RADA graduate, but has appeared in an episode of Death in Paradise. Fifteen-Love is her first major role to date.

Who else is in the Fifteen-Love cast?

In addition to the above stars, Fifteen-Love also features the following actors. They are:

Anna Chancellor

Elizabeth Berrington

Jessica Darrow

Tom Varey

Lorenzo Richelmy

Manon Azem

Ama Chadha-Patel

Steffan Rhodri

Maria Margarida Almeida

Fifteen-Love starts streaming on Prime Video from Friday, July 21.