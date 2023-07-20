How to Blow Up a Pipeline cast: who's who in the thriller

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is an environmentally-motivated thriller that's now available to stream on Netflix.

Inspired by the 2021 book of the same name penned by Andreas Malm, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a powder-keg thriller directed by Daniel Goldhaber. Set primarily in Texas, it follows a group of young people who decided to take drastic action against climate change and devise a plan to sabotage a newly-constructed oil pipeline with homemade explosives.

Below, you can get an introduction to the group of saboteurs that make up the How To Blow Up a Pipeline cast, along with where you might have seen the actors before. If you're looking for more to stream, check out our recommendations for the best shows on Netflix that you should be watching right now.

Who's in the How to Blow Up a Pipeline cast?

Ariela Barer as Xochitl

(Image credit: Neon)

Ariela Barer plays Xochitl, the leader of the group who set out to destroy the West Texas oil pipeline after growing increasingly frustrated with the climate crisis.

Along with starring in the film, Ariela Barer also co-wrote the film with director Daniel Goldhaber and Jordan Sjol.

Where else have you seen Ariela Barer? Barer has also appeared in Saved by the Bell, Rebel, Runaways, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Atypical, One Day at a Time, and Disfluency, among others.

Kristine Froseth as Rowan

(Image credit: Neon)

Kristen Froseth plays Rowan. She's coupled up with Logan, and is drawn into the cause along with her partner.

Where else have you seen Kristen Froseth? Froseth has also featured in American Horror Stories, The First Lady, When the Street Lights Go On, Looking for Alaska, Prey, The Society, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Truth About the Hary Quebert Affair and Junior.

Lukas Gage as Logan

(Image credit: Neon )

Lukas Gage plays Logan. He and Rowan get charged with a vital step in the group's plan.

Where else have you seen Lukas Gage? Gage has appeared in Euphoria, The White Lotus season one, Fargo, You season 4, Gossip Girl, Queer as Folk, Immoral Compass, Love, Victor, Wireless, Assassination Nation and T@gged.

Forrest Goodluck as Michael

(Image credit: Neon)

Forrest Goodluck stars as Michael. He is a Native American and a self-taught explosives expert who helps develop the homemade explosives the group uses to carry out their attack.

Where else have you seen Forrest Goodluck? Goodluck has also appeared in Panhandle, The English, Cherry, The Republic of Sarah, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and The Revenant.

Sasha Lane as Theo

(Image credit: Neon)

Sasha Lane plays Theo, one of Xochitl's close friends. She is diagnosed with terminal cancer caused by oil pollution and works with Xochitl to gather the crew needed to pull off their plan.

Where else have you seen Sasha Lane? Lane played Bobbi in Conversations with Friends and Ariana in The Crowded Room. She's also appeared in Loki, Utopia, American Honey and The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Jayme Lawson as Alisha

(Image credit: Neon)

Jayme Lawson plays Alisha, Theo's skeptical girlfriend who gets drawn into the plot.

Where else have you seen Layme Lawson? Lawson was most recently seen in Till and played a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady. She's also appeared in The Batman, The Woman King and Farewell Amor.

Marcus Scribner as Shawn

(Image credit: Neon)

Marcus Scribner plays Shawn, a film student who's drafted into Xochitl's group after they met through their campus divestment campaign.

Where else have you seen Marcus Scribner? Scribner is best known for playing Andre Jr. in Black-ish and Grown-ish, and he's also appeared in Find a Way or Make One, Confessional and Along for the Ride. He's also lent his voice to a variety of projects, including The Good Dinosaur, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Dragons: The Nine Realms and Ron's Gone Wrong.

Jake Weary as Dwayne

(Image credit: Neon)

Jake Weary plays Dwayne. He's got major resentment towards a Texan oil company because they used expropriation laws to seize his family's land. His knowledge of the area proves invaluable during the planning stage.

Where else have you seen Jake Weary? Weary has had roles in It Follows, Animal Kingdom, It: Chapter Two, Pretty Little Liars, Chicago Fire and As the World Turns. He also played Fred's bully Kevin across the Fred franchise.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is now available to stream on Netflix and is available to rent or purchase on digital on-demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies. For more info on all the latest releases, check out our guide to the new movies still to release throughout 2023.