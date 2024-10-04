Is a bold relationship reset coming to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Is a big relationship reset coming to The Bold and the Beautiful? Let’s look at the clues!

After a summer filled with murder, mystery and mayhem, it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful is about to settle into a fall season full of surprises when it comes to the big relationships on the show.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) thought she was dying of heart disease but found out in the October 3 episode that she’s actually suffering from Broken Heart Syndrome. With Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) by her side when her new diagnosis was revealed, we think he might start reconsidering his relationship with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) after believing that he was about to lose Taylor — and, moreover, realizing that he needs her in his life.

Bill (Don Diamont) made a bold play to win back Katie’s (Heather Tom) love and affection by telling her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, only to have his declaration of love rebuffed. Katie loves him too, but she believes that she was only a stopgap for his real true love: Brooke. Lo and behold, as soon as Katie left his house, Brooke showed up for a meeting and found Bill reeling.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been trying to stay on Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) good side by staying away from Finn (Tanner Novlan). She’s recently discovered that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been thinking about her wearing lingerie from the Brooke’s Bedroom line, and now there might be a lunch date in their future.

And Will (Crew Morrow) recently accepted an internship position at Forrester Creations, guided more by his interest in the models than his interest in the fashion empire itself. We’re fairly certain that he might be entering into a relationship with someone very soon while RJ (Joshua Hoffman) could soon be on the rebound after his disastrous relationship with Luna (Lisa Yamada).

So with the table set, we believe that a big relationship reset is upon The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke and Ridge just cemented their relationship status in Rome last summer, but Ridge is quick to point out that they’re not in any rush to marry. His feelings for Taylor — and the fact that her condition is literally caused by a broken heart — could lead him to an attempt to bring her back into his life. This would make Steffy very happy, of course, but it would be a huge blow for Brooke.

However, Katie thinks Bill is still in love with her sister, and that the only reason he thinks he loves her is that he can’t have Brooke. Should Ridge choose Taylor over Brooke, it would open the door for Bill to move in on Brooke.

Since Hope and Carter seem to be getting closer, Katie will have to find someone new and we think Will might start setting his mother up on dates to help her find a man who will treat her right.

At the moment, we think Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) are pretty solid, as are Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). If Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) happens to return to Los Angeles, it could throw a wrench into Hope and Carter’s blossoming relationship. Liam (Scott Clifton) is still waiting in the wings, currently unattached but available to step in should the need arise — especially if things change with Steffy and Finn, unless Ivy Forrester’s (Ashleigh Brewer) return shifts his focus. And could it be that Will has a fling with Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) when she touches down in LA?

The B&B relationship landscape is full of possibilities but one thing is certain — a big relationship reset is on the way and it’s anyone’s guess where everyone will land.