Is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has become a huge fan-favourite playing cheeky teen Freddie Slater, who is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

The soap star is currently showing off his fancy footwork in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, but his character Freddie is far from having a good time after he unleashed a ferocious attack on Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis).

Since his explosive arrival, Freddie has settled into his new life with the Slater clan and has been thrown into the heart of the Walford drama.

Freddie was left devastated after he discovered that his biological dad Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) raped his mum and was terrified that people believed he would turn out to be a monster like his father. However, this couldn't be further from the truth.

In recent scenes, Freddie saved Stacey from terrifying stalker Theo after he walked in on the twisted teacher trying to rape her.

Desperate to protect her, Freddie attacked Theo in a fit of rage with an iron, leaving him in a pool of blood and possibly dead.

If Theo doesn't survive the attack, it's possible that Freddie may go to prison for murder, leaving his future in the Square uncertain.

Freddie pummelled his former teacher Theo Hawthorne after he tried to attack Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders?

Bobby will take a short break from EastEnders as he takes time out of his busy filming schedule to compete in Strictly Come Dancing, but he will return.

Speaking about his exit to Metro.co.uk, Bobby kept quiet about the storyline that would lead to his temporary departure.

"I’m taking a break. I’ve filmed it all, and I’m not telling you. I’ll be back," he said.

Bobby recently won the award for Rising Star at this year's National Television Awards, so could he win the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing to top off his already successful year?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.