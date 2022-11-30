Is Texas Killing Fields based on a true story? All your questions answered

The Texas Killing Fields is the latest chilling true crime documentary to land on Netflix, this time focusing on a US town with a dark pattern of girls who tragically disappeared and eventually turned up dead.

Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road, a patch of land that earned its grim name 'The Killing Fields' after the bodies of four young women — all under the age of 35 — were found in the 1980s and early 1990s. Despite being discovered years apart, the women were all found in the same location as one another. But are their deaths connected or is it just a coincidence?

Following in the footsteps of Netflix shows like The Girl in the Picture, The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes, I Just Killed My Dad and My Daughter's Killer, The Texas Killing Fields is set to have you hooked from start to finish. But is the documentary based on a true story? And has the mysterious case ever been solved? Here we answer all your questions about the Netflix documentary...

The Texas Killing Fields have become the focus of a new Netflix documentary. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Is Texas Killing Fields based on a true story?

Yes, sadly this story about three deceased women who were discovered on a plot of land near Interstate 45 in the 1980s and then later a fourth woman who was found in 1991, is true.

As the women's families continue their desperate search for answers decades after their deaths, this documentary lifts a lid on the victims' tragic stories as their loved ones speak out about their devastating search for answers.

The documentary is the third season in the acclaimed Crime Scene documentary series and sees Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger return as executive producer.

The new season, directed by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, explores the ways in which certain locations aid and abet criminal activity and investigates the 'Texas Killing Fields,' a region with dark secrets that have been buried deep for decades.

Nina Edwards has been on a hunt for answers about the killings for years. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Was The Texas Killing Fields solved?

All four of the murders in this series were never solved, leaving many to wonder whether this was the grim work of one killer or whether the cases are unrelated and the fact the bodies were found in close proximity is just a coincidence.

While it is still unclear who the killer is in this series, the documentary does reveal secrets about the creepy area in Texas that became known as a dumping ground for bodies.

As the hunt for answers continues, one of the victim's grieving fathers refuses to give up on the search for his daughter’s killer and his determined pursuit of justice for the victims drives the series as it delves into five decades of the area’s unsettling history.

The documentary also uncovers a pattern of eerie connections and missed opportunities surrounding the Calder Road cold cases. Could digging up the past once again lead investigators to the truth at long last?

Tim Miller has been on a quest to find the killer for decades. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Is The Texas Killing Fields on Netflix?

Yes. You can stream Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields on Netflix worldwide now.

Is there a trailer for Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields?

Yes, the trailer reveals how a group of school boys found the first victim in The Texas Killing Fields which then lead to the police unearthing three more bodies of young women years apart. Their grim find opened a huge investigation into how these women died, and the families of the victims can be seen in the trailer talking about how devastating the whole ordeal has been for them...