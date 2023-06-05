Love Island host Maya Jama reveals the surprising advice she gives to Islanders

Get ready for more sun-kissed shenanigans and shouts of "I've got a text"... as Love Island 2023 is here!

It doesn’t seem like five minutes ago that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned winners of Winter Love Island 2023 but the fire pit is now being stoked to welcome the Islanders for this 10th outing of ITV2’s popular dating show.

On Monday, June 5, host Maya Jama will sashay into the Mallorcan villa for the long-awaited launch show, as the first batch of sexy singletons ‘couple up’. But, as we know, all’s fair in love and war and, with bombshells waiting just around the corner, it won’t be long before there’s trouble in paradise. And, it seems, Maya cannot wait...

How does it feel to be back hosting your second series of Love Island?

"I was full of nerves for my first series because I was wondering what it would be like. Now, I feel ready, excited and can't wait to get started. Now there’s a bit more of an expectation on me, I just want to make sure I live up to that expectation again. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses I wore last series did VERY well!"

Meet the sexy singletons hoping to turn heads in the Love Island villa. (Image credit: ITV)

What did you learn from last time that you’ll remember heading into the summer series?

"I’ve learned that, on this show, everything can change so quickly. You can have an idea of who you think may win one minute, then it can all change the next day. The moments I always look forward to are Casa Amor and Movie Night - they’re just guaranteed drama!"

What advice would you give the Islanders heading into the Mallorcan Villa this summer?

"I think being super-confident and going after what you want is a great way to be. You have to really want to find someone but not be afraid of stepping on people's toes in order to get them. And I’d also say just make the most of it. It’s a once in a lifetime experience; you’ll never be in this position again, so go for it, have no regrets and just get stuck in."

What drama will take place around the now infamous fire pit this series? (Image credit: ITV)

This will be the 10th series of Love Island - what’s your all-time favourite moment?

"It has to be in series five, in 2019, when Maura Higgins was just about to go into the hideaway with new boy Tom Walker - but then overheard him disrespectfully talking about her to the boys, which led to her kicking off at him in the garden! It was just the instant flip - he nearly had his chance but got caught out and ruined it!"

What do you enjoy most about being the host of Love Island?

"I love being able to have a bit more of a personal relationship with the Islanders and being able to see all the behind-the-scenes of what goes into making the show. It’s a nice feeling to be involved in a show that I’ve loved and been a fan of for so long."

Are you always amazed by the fan reaction to Love Island?

"I was in an airport in America recently and the woman at immigration was telling me how much she loved the show. I wasn’t asked any questions about why I was in the country - she just wanted to know about all of the Islanders and everything that went down last series!"

Love Island is back for a new season. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island starts on Monday, June 5, continuing weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.