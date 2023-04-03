Meet the A Quiet Place Part II cast: who's who in the horror sequel

Fans of science fiction and horror loved 2018's A Quiet Place, and although the release of its 2020 sequel was affected by Covid lockdowns, it's much easier to watch now that A Quiet Place Part II has been added to Netflix.

In the UK, the horror sequel was added at the beginning of April, and shot straight up the rankings. At the time of writing it's the fourth most-watched movie on the platform, sitting below newer movies like Netflix's newest original Murder Mystery 2.

Taking place immediately after A Quiet Place, and set in the same world which has been invaded by monsters that use sound to hunt humans, Part II sees the Abbott family as they flee from their farm to find somewhere new to live and escape the trouble.

We called this second installment a "bigger, badder, nastier" movie than its predecessor in our A Quiet Place Part II review and now you can enjoy it for yourself on Netflix.

If you've seen the movie, or want to know what you're getting into, here's the cast of the film, which includes returning characters from the original as well as new ones.

By the way, brief spoilers for the original A Quiet Place follow...

Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott

Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott. (Image credit: Paramount)

Evelyn is the matriarch of the Abbott family, who we'll be reading about in a moment. After the events of A Quiet Place, she's left to lead the family on her own, and also look after a newborn baby.

Emily Blunt is a British actress who's an established action star, with hits like Edge of Tomorrow, The Huntsman: Winter's War and Sicario under her belt, but she's done many more popular movies including Looper, The Adjustment Bureau, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Gulliver's Travels and Charlie Wilson's War.

Recently she's been in Jungle Cruise, The English and Mary Poppins Returns. Soon she's slated to be in sequels to Jungle Crusie and Edge of Tomorrow, as well as Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer, where she'll be starring alongside another of her A Quiet Place Part II actors.

Cillian Murphy as Emmett

Cillian Murphy as Emmett. (Image credit: Paramount)

Emmett is a new character for Part II, though he was friends with Lee and Evelyn before the monsters arrived. Now, mourning his lost family, he lives alone in an abandoned factory — until the Abbotts arrive to disrupt his solitude.

A huge Hollywood actor, it might be easier to list what Cillian Murphy hasn't been in. After early hits like 28 Days Later, The Way We Live Now and Cold Mountain, he found international fame with Batman Begins and its sequels, and continued with hit films like Sunshine, The Wind that Shakes The Bareley, Inception, Free Fire and most recently the lead character in TV show Peaky Blinders.

Later in 2023, he's set to play the lead role in the anticipated Nolan movie Oppenheimer, and also reprise his role from one of his earliest movies for 28 Months Later.

Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott

Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott. (Image credit: Paramount)

The daughter of Evelyn and Lee, and the oldest member of the family, Regan is deaf. Rather than let this be a disadvantage, she uses her knowledge of sign language to effectively communicate with her family without the monsters knowing. She's also a little reckless, which sets off the events of the movie.

A Quiet Place was the breakout role for Millicent Simmonds, who herself is deaf, though she had already been in Wonderstruck alongside Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. Since that original movie she's been in TV shows This Close and Andi Mack, and she's scheduled to be in the upcoming A Quiet Place III too.

Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott

Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott. (Image credit: Paramount)

Marcus is the son of Lee and Evelyn, and he's also the second-youngest member after the baby of the family.

Noah Jupe is a young actor who's already been in many acclaimed films, outside of the A Quiet Place franchise. He's in Ford v Ferrari where he plays Christian Bale's son, and in Honey Boy where he depicts one of the characters at a younger age. He's also been in the likes of Holmes & Watson, Suburbicon and Wonder.

Djimon Hounsou as 'Man on Island'

Djimon Hounsou as 'Man on Island'. (Image credit: Paramount)

A role that apparently wasn't deserving of a name, Man on Island is... a man on an island. There's more than that, though — he's a survivor of the blind monsters, who figured out they can't swim and so fled to a nearby island. There he lives with his sons as part of a large community, and he helps Emmett and Regan in their quest.

Djimon Hounsou is a big Hollywood actor, who you may recognize from various superhero apperances — he played Korath in several Marvel movies including Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Wizard in multiple DC movies including Shazam! and its sequel and Black Adam.

Hounsou also starred in the Oscar-nominated Blood Diamond alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Shola in The King's Man, Bedivere in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur adaptation and as a Chief in The Legend of Tarzan.

John Krasinski as Lee Abbott

John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott. (Image credit: Paramount)

If you've seen A Quiet Place, you might be wondering why Lee, the patriarch of the Lee family and one of the main characters, is in the sequel, because he dramatically died to save his family at the end of that first movie.

Well, he's here for a small amount of A Quiet Place Part II, and that's because the first few minutes of the movie are a flashback in which he's still alive. However, Krasinksi is also the director of the movie, so he was around for the entire movie — just behind the camera instead in front of it.

Outside of directing these two movies, Krasinksi is likely best known for playing Jim in the US adaptation of The Office, and more recently for taking the lead role in Prime Video's version of Jack Ryan. Oh, and he's married to Emily Blunt, the lead of the movie.

A Quiet Place Part II is available worldwide on Netflix now.