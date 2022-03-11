Meet the BAFTA Rising Stars: everything you need to know about the nominees

The BAFTA 2022 Film Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall, with the Rising Star category showcasing some of the best upcoming talents that the industry has to offer.

In 2021, the award went to Bukky Bakray for her role as in Olushola Omotoso in the film Rocks. At 19, she was the youngest recipient of the Rising Star Award. She announced this year's nominees alongside presenter Edith Bowman ahead of the other categories.

This year five people are competing for the coveted award after being recognised for their work on new films such as The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and No Time To Die.

Voted on by the public, this year's nominees are Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

One of these names will be walking away with the coveted golden mask, and here's everything you need to know about the 2022 BAFTA film awards nominees...

Ariana DeBose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 31

Did you know? Ariana's first role was as part of the ensemble in Stephen Sondheim's Company, where she starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Hendricks. She also appeared in the ensemble for Disney Plus' musical Hamilton.

Following her performance as Anita in West Side Story, Ariana has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 BAFTAS and 2022 Oscars, as well as being a nominee in the Rising Star category this year.

Harris Dickinson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Did you know? Harris broke into the industry by working on short films, where he has director, writer, and editor credits for Who Cares, Surface and Battle Lines. His first acting role was as Frankie in Beach Rats which screened at Sundance in 2017.

Beach Rats saw Harris nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Independent Film Awards and Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards, and he later won Young British/Irish Performer at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

Lashana Lynch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 34

Did you know? Lashana's first TV role was an episode of the ITV series The Bill and she has also starred in Death in Paradise and Silent Witness. Most recently she played secret agent Nomi in No Time to Die.

She's no stranger to superhero films either, as Lashana starred in Captain Marvel and is set to appear alongside fellow BAFTA nominee Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness where she'll reprise her role as Maria Rambeau.

Millicent Simmonds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 19

Did you know? Millicent's first role was in the short film Color the World where she starred as Emily, who is deaf, and not allowed to learn sign language. But she really rose to fame after her role in A Quiet Place and its sequel, starring alongside Emily Blunt.

She has been deaf since she was a baby, and her mother learned American Sign Language and taught the family so they could communicate with her.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Age: 25

Did you know? Kodi's first feature film role was in Romulus, My Father, where he won the AFI Award for Best Young Actor. As a child, he starred alongside Viggo Mortensen in post-apocalyptic film The Road and later went on to star alongside Chloë Grace Moretz in Let Me In.

Most recently, Kodi starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog and has also received Best Supporting Actor nominations for that role at the Oscars and BAFTAs this year, as well as his Rising Star nomination.