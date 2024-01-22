Meet The Hill cast: who's who in the inspiring sports movie based on a true story

Who are the stars in The Hill, the inspiring sports and faith-inspired drama based on a true story? There's more than a few faces you'll recognize in The Hill cast, but we've got all of the main actors and who they are playing right here for you.

The Hill tells the story of Rickey Hill, who grew up in an impoverished Texas town and suffered from a degenerative spinal disease that required him to wear leg braces. However, that did not stop him from forming a love for baseball, despite his father's discouragement and hope that he would follow in his footsteps in the church. Rickey eventually becomes a baseball phenomenon in his town and earns the opportunity to try-out for a legendary scout and have a chance to realize his dream to play professional baseball.

The Hill was released in movie theaters in 2023 without much fanfare, making $7.6 million dollars at the US box office. But the movie is finding an audience now that it is streaming on Netflix. On January 22, The Hill is the second-most popular movie in the US, topping recent Netflix original movie Lift and bigger 2023 movies like Dumb Money and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Netflix subscribers can stream The Hill on the service right now, but if you want a little insight into who's in the cast and who they are playing, here's our breakdown of The Hill cast.

Colin Ford as Rickey Hill

Colin Ford in The Hill (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Though limited by his degenerative spinal disease, Rickey Hill eventually becomes a talented baseball player and draws the attention of professional scouts. To achieve his goal, he pushes through the struggles of his disease to realize his full potential.

Colin Ford has been acting for most of his life and has had roles in many notable movies and TV shows, including We Bought a Zoo, Under the Dome, Supernatural, Captain Marvel, Walker and now The Hill.

Dennis Quaid as Pastor Hill

Dennis Quaid in The Hill (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

The stern Pastor Hill does not want Rickey playing baseball, believing that the risk of injuring himself beyond repair is too great. Instead, he wants his son to join him in the church and realize a different calling in his life.

Quaid is the biggest star of The Hill, as the actor has been a Hollywood staple for the better part of four decades with roles in The Right Stuff, The Parent Trap, Traffic and his own inspiring baseball movie, The Rookie. More recently, viewers have been able to see Quaid in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, another faith-inspired movie On a Wing and a Prayer, the Max original series Full Circle and a cameo in Strays.

Joelle Carter as Helen Hill

Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter and Colin Ford in The Hill (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Helen Hill is Rickey's mother, who overcomes any reservations about her son's disability as she sees his passion for the game.

Joelle Carter is best known for her role Ava Crowder on Justified, but among her other credits are High Fidelity, Scandal, Chicago Justice and Home Before Dark.

Randy Houser as Ray Clemons

Randy Houser (Image credit: Aaron Davidson/WireImage)

One of Rickey's biggest supporters is Ray Clemons, who encourages Rickey to pursue his baseball dreams.

Better known as a country singer, Randy Houser has been getting more into acting in recent years. In addition to The Hill, he appeared in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023.

Bonnie Bedelia as Gram

Bonnie Bedelia (center) in The Hill (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Another important member of the Hill family is Gram, played by Bonnie Bedelia. Without question, Bedelia's most recognizable role is as Holly Gennaro McClane in Die Hard, but she has also starred in The Division, Parenthood and Designated Survivor over the years.

Siena Bjornerud as Gracie Shanz

Colin Ford and Siena Bjornerud in The Hill (Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Gracie Shanz is Rickey's girlfriend during the events of the movie. She is played by Siena Bjornerud, whose lone acting credit before The Hill was the indie sports action movie Underdog from 2019. Bjornerud is also a singer/songwriter; she goes by Siena Bjorn when she is doing music.

Scott Glenn as Red Murff

Scott Glenn (Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Red Murff is the professional baseball scout that discovers Rickey Hill. Murff had a brief career in the majors himself before becoming a renowned scout.

Scott Glenn is an acclaimed character actor that has popped up in many notable movies. He starred alongside Quaid in The Right Stuff, as well as having roles in The Hunt for Red October and The Silence of the Lambs. More recently, most viewers would probably know him for portraying Stick in Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders series.

The Hill is now streaming on Netflix and is also available rent via digital on-demand platforms.