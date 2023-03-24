Meet the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast — who's who in the action sequel

Across three movies, John Wick has killed literally hundreds of people as he first fought for revenge and then to secure his freedom and peace. But as we've seen, there is no shortage of assassins in this world and the High Table has a wide network of power players, so there are going to be even more ready to challenge John, aka the Baba Yaga, as new members of the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast.

As the synopsis for Chapter 4 reads, John Wick discovers a path that will allow him to break free of the High Table once and for all. But before he can secure his freedom he must take on a new enemy with powerful alliances and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Here's a breakdown of the cast and characters they are playing in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Though he is a man of few words, we've gotten to know John Wick quite well over the first three movies. Driven to revenge after the death of his wife and the murder of his dog, John reluctantly returned to the world of assassins he had left behind. But once back, it has been nearly impossible for him to break free and return to the quiet life that he had, even if briefly, with his wife.

John Wick has become an iconic character for Keanu Reeves, along with Neo from The Matrix and Ted from the Bill & Ted franchises. The fan-favorite actor has also starred in Speed, Point Break, Toy Story 4 and, memorably spoofing himself, Always Be My Maybe.

Ian McShane as Winston

Since the beginning of the franchise, Winston has been an ally for John Wick, helping him as he can as the manager of the New York Continental, a hotel for assassins. However, in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Winston ended up betraying John to try and get back in the good graces of The High Table. Are they enemies in Chapter 4 or will they once again be on the same side?

Before the John Wick franchise, Ian McShane was best known for his role on HBO's Deadwood and Lovejoy, but among his other roles are Kung Fu Panda, Ray Donovan, Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides and more. He is set to reprise his role as Winston in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King

Winston may run the Continental, but the Bowery King runs an underground network in New York under the guise of the city's homeless population. He proves to be a valuable ally for John Wick as he is happy to help dismantle the High Table.

Fishburne reunited with Reeves in the John Wick movies after the pair famously starred in the first three Matrix movies together, with Fishburne playing Morpheus. Fishburne is an Oscar-nominated actor (What's Love Got to Do With It), who has also starred in Apocalypse Now, Boyz n the Hood, Man of Steel, Hannibal and Black-ish.

Lance Reddick as Charon

Charon is the dutiful concierge at the New York Continental. While he helps enforce the rules of the hotel and the organization behind it, he is a brave and loyal ally to John Wick and Winston.

Lance Reddick plays Charon. Unfortunately, Reddick tragically died days before John Wick: Chapter 4's release. Throughout his career, Reddick had appeared in The Wire, Fringe, Bosch, Resident Evil and more.

Bill Skarsgård as Marquis

With the High Table having had enough of John Wick, they appoint the Marquis with nearly unlimited power and resources to kill him. The Marquis is young and eager to usher in a new era, willing to lay waste to the old ways to accomplish his goals.

Bill Skarsgård is familiar with playing villains, famously portraying the terrifying clown Pennywise in the movies IT and IT: Chapter 2. He has also appeared in Barbarian, Eternals, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. In case you were wondering, yes, he is the son of Stellan Skarsgård and brother of Alexander Skarsgård.

Donnie Yen as Caine

Caine is an old friend of John Wick, but his loyalty remains to the High Table and the Marquis because they threaten his daughter's life if he does not comply. Though blind, Caine is a highly skilled assassin who looks to be quite a tough match for John.

Legendary martial artist Donnie Yen joins the John Wick franchise. Though Yen has had some roles in major Hollywood movies like Mulan and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he is probably best known for playing Ip Man, who famously taught Bruce Lee, in a series of movies titled Ip Man.

Shamier Anderson as Tracker

An unknown in the assassin world, Tracker looks to make a name for himself by killing John Wick, but wants to make sure the price is right before he does. He is joined by his faithful dog.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 is probably his biggest movie, Shamier Anderson has been popping up in a number of TV shows and movies in recent years, including Bruiser, Invasion, Stowaway, Goliath, Destroyer and Race.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu

Shimazu is the manager of the Osaka Continental and another long-time friend of John Wick. He has a strong moral code that he sticks too, but that can get him into trouble against someone like the Marquis.

Hiroyuki Sanada has been working for a long time (he has over 100 acting credits to his name, per IMDb), but he has really popped in recent years with roles in Bullet Train, Army of the Dead, Mortal Kombat, Westworld and Avengers: Endgame.

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Akira works as the concierge at the Osaka Continental and is Shimazu's daughter. While she is fiercely loyal to her father, it does not prevent her from questioning some of his decisions.

Chapter 4 is Rina Sawayama's big screen debut, as she is better known as a musician. She does have one other prior acting credit, in Idris Elba's series Turn Up Charlie.

Scott Adkins as Killa

Killa is an ally to the Marquis out of Berlin, with his own personal force at his disposal. He becomes a target for John Wick in his hope of escaping the High Table, but Killa is ready for him.

Scott Adkins is a veteran of action movies, having appeared in movies like Day Shift, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Doctor Strange, The Expendables 2 and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Clancy Brown as Harbinger

Though the Marquis has a great deal of power in his pursuit of John Wick, he is not immune from pressures of the High Table, which come in the form of Harbinger.

Clancy Brown plays Harbinger. The character actor is best known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers, as well as voicing the character of Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants.

Marko Zaror as Chidi

Chidi is the Marquis' primary enforcer played by Marko Zaror, whose previous credits include Machete Kills, The Defenders and Alita: Battle Angel.

Natalia Tena as Katia

Katia is the head of the crime family that John Wick previously belonged to. Natalia Tena, who notably played Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise and Osha in Game of Thrones, takes on the role.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing worldwide.