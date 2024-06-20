Station 19 wrapped, but check out these 3 fire dramas, one has a 100 % rating on Rotten Tomatoes

We're fully aware that Station 19’s cancellation is still quite the sore spot for fans of the season. When the series wrapped with the Station 19 season 7 finale, many found themselves disheartened by the fact they’ll no longer get to see all the antics of the firehouse. They won’t get to see Jack (Grey Damon) go rouge on a mission, or Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) expand their happy little family or Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) explore what’s next in her career. Ben (Jason Winston George) at least will be spotted back at Grey Sloan when he returns to Grey’s Anatomy season 21.

With all that being said, and no signs of Station 19 returning despite all of the petitions to bring it back, we’ve looked through Rotten Tomatoes to find some first-responder dramas worth watching that could help ease the sadness of Station 19 being off the air. Check out what we’ve come up with, including one show that has a 100% rating.

Rescue Me

File this one under oldies but goodies, as Rescue Me is a firefighting drama that ran from 2004 to 2011. The series follows firefighter Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary) as he tries to continue on in his public servant duties in New York City post-9/11. Unfortunately, the events of that infamous day haunt him, which often leads to him getting into some self-destructive antics. The series is not all drama though, as it’s speckled with dark humor.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Number of seasons: 7

Where to watch: on Hulu in the US and Prime Video, and Disney Plus in the UK

The Responder

This UK drama takes you out of the realm of firefighting and out of the US. The Responder focuses on Martin Freeman’s Chris Carson, a police officer in Liverpool who’s been demoted, and yet remains committed to serving and protecting. As he tries to do what's right but wrestles with childhood trauma, things get complicated, especially when the officer responsible for his demotion gets involved. Oh, and he also has quite the dynamic family situation that’s taking a toll on his mental health.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Number of seasons: 2

Where to watch: on The Roku Channel and Brit Box in the US, and BBC iPlayer in the UK

Only the Brave (2017)

Now Only the Brave is from the movie world, but is a remarkable watch if you’re looking for a quick firefighting drama fix. The film focuses on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, one of the most elite firefighting teams in the US. This heroic bunch tends to run toward danger to help the citizens of their community, and they find themselves in the ultimate fight when they have to battle one fateful fire in Yarnell, Arizona.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Movie rating: PG-13

Where to watch: on Starz in the US, on Apple TV Plus in the UK

If none of these shows sounds like a good fit, then perhaps Fire Country on Paramount Plus, Chicago Fire on Peacock and 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu are more up your alley.