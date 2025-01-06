The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 6, 2025: the end of Brooke and Ridge

Brooke and Ridge come to an impasse while Luna spies on Bill and his family in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 6, 2025.

We kick off the first full week of January at Eric’s house, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t believe Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) took the CEO role to get the company back for him. She insists that’s the case, but she didn’t tell him in time before he turned to Taylor (Rebecca Budig). She wants to get past it and work through it.

Taylor appreciates Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confidence that Ridge won’t forgive Brooke for this. Steffy sees the silver lining as Taylor being able to spend more time with Ridge. Taylor knows Brooke will put on a big performance to get her way.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Bill (Don Diamont) that she’ll finally be able to sleep knowing she’s safe. He reminds her that she’ll still be able to serve her sentence but just at his house. Bill says she will have to hide when people come over, and she’s fine with that because she’s no longer in a cell. He hugs her, and she asks why he did it all for her. Bill knows she killed two people, but they still had a similar upbringing and she wants to give her a safe place. When the door starts to open, he sends her running as Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) walk in. They have no idea Luna is watching them from above.

Steffy can’t imagine how Brooke could make up for all that she’s done. “There’s no way she’s getting Dad back,” Steffy says.

Ridge tells Brooke that he believes what she’s saying and that everything that happened between them is forgotten…only it’s not forgotten. He points out that there’s no loyalty from her because she didn’t say anything when the cameras were rolling as she took the CEO position. She could have defended the Forresters but she didn’t. This turn of events leaves Brooke shocked.

Bill listens as Electra describes her ordeal. He listens as she talks about being in Remy’s apartment and finding the photos, but Will ended up saving her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor says she’s not worried about Brooke. She isn’t going to feel threatened by Brooke because her life feels really full right now and she doesn't need to worry about it when she feels so good. Just having Ridge supporting her makes her happy. Life is too good right now.

Brooke can’t believe Ridge doesn’t believe her. The whole reason she took the job was to save the company. When she tells Ridge that she wants him to come home, he says he can’t go back to the house if Hope is living there but Brooke thinks he needs to get over it. Ridge is upset that she never talked to him about it before taking the job. She mentions the text she sent but Ridge didn’t get a text. He’s upset she didn’t stand for the family and instead went to work for the enemy. “Hope, Carter, and now you,” he says before telling her that he won’t get past this, ever.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Electra continues to talk about Will rescuing her as Bill listens, rapt. Electra describes the rooftop and Will arriving just in time to save the day. Will says that they might have only met recently but there was no way he’d allow her to be hurt. Luna watches as Will puts his arm around Electra. She smiles deviously.

Taylor listens as Steffy takes a phone call. When she finishes, Taylor says she’s going to Eric’s house to check on Ridge. Steffy loves to hear it. Mother and daughter share a hug.

Brooke tells Ridge that he’ll realize everything she’s saying is true when he and Steffy return to the company, but Ridge reminds her that Carter was acting on Hope’s behalf. He brings up what Hope did with Finn, and when Brooke defends Hope again it makes him even angrier. Brooke doesn’t like how he’s talking about Hope, reminding him of when he called her names. All of a sudden Brooke realizes that Ridge isn’t changing his mind about the situation and she’s speechless.

Luna continues to watch Electra and Will as they say goodbye to each other. Bill is happy to have met Will’s girlfriend and he’s glad she’s ok. Luna doesn’t seem happy about it.

Steffy thinks back to her parents at the Christmas party and how great they looked together. She was so happy for them.

Brooke thought Ridge would see what she’s doing for his family. She says he’s doing what he always does — run out the door, straight to Taylor. They were supposed to be together for the rest of their lives but he’s made his choice. She knows he made his choice and she deserves a man who loves her. She wishes they’d never met. “I’m done. I can’t do this anymore,” she says. But she also says she’s always been his family even though Steffy and Taylor think of her as “just a Logan.” She slaps him. “Have fun with Taylor, your second choice,” she says. Taylor is walking in as Brooke storms out and she pushes her into a table.

It looks like Brooke and Ridge are done.