The Masked Singer season 9: who's in the Battle of the Saved?

The end of The Masked Singer US season 9 is fast approaching and it's almost time to crown a new winner. Before we get to the finals, though, we need to crown the last semifinalist and this year the competition will look a little different thanks to the Battle of the Saved.

Throughout the season, the panelists had a chance to save one of the contestants from going home, automatically advancing them to the quarterfinals. Now it's time to see who will make it through to compete in the semifinals.

While it's true that if a show isn't broken you shouldn't fix it, when there's room for improvement it's always a good idea to improve no matter how long a show has been on the air. The Ding Dong Keep It On save feature was a great addition after the show's format changed in season 8. Now that only one performer moves on every week, the save feature gives another contestant a chance to sing again.

Let's meet the three masked contestants vying for a spot in The Masked Singer semifinals in the Battle of the Saved.

Medusa

Medusa made The Masked Singer history when she became the first contestant to be saved by Ding Dong Keep It On.

She made her debut in Week 1, dazzling the crowd with a thrilling rendition of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish. After being crowned the winner of the night, she went on to Week 2's ABBA Night, where she delivered another stunner with ABBA's iconic "Dancing Queen." Once again, Medusa won the night.

In Week 3, Medusa performed Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" during the show's New York Night, but she fell in the Battle Royale to California Roll. Thankfully, the judges rewarded Medusa's hard work with the Ding Dong Keep It On, allowing her to stay in the competition.

Gargoyle

Gargoyle debuted during the show's DC Superheroes Night, performing Charlie Puth's "One Call Away." His silky smooth voice caught the attention of the panelists and the audience, but during the Battle Royale with Squirrel , where they both performed a rendition of Three Doors Down's "Kryptonite," Squirrel ultimately walked away as the winner.

Thankfully, Gargoyle had already left his mark and the panel was quick to usher him through with the Ding Dong Keep It On save.

Mantis

Mantis didn't fly into the competition until Week 8's Warner Bros. Movie Night, where he rocked out to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." In the Battle Royale, Mantis faced off against Dandelion with a performance of "(I've Got a) Golden Ticket" from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Ultimately, Dandelion took home the win for the week after defeating Mantis in the Battle Royale, but Mantis got to stick around after being saved by the panelists.

