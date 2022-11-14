Ant and Dec are back in the jungle with a new bunch of famous faces.

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 finish this year?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 has headed back down under to put a fresh batch of celebs through their paces in the show's original Australian home. We're just over a week into the competition and have seen plenty of brutal Bushtucker Trials, some camp drama, and even a very early exit for one of our campmates.

Since we're now well into series 22, some viewers have already started to wonder when the series will be coming to an end. We've got answers to some of the most-searched questions about the latest series below, so read on to find out when we expect to see the next King or Queen of the Jungle crowned and when we think the public will begin voting to eliminate celebrities from camp.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2022 finish?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 is coming to an end slightly earlier than normal due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar taking place starting at the end of November.

The final episode is expected to air on or around Sunday, November 27, though official air date info hasn’t been confirmed just yet. For now, episodes will continue to air on ITV every night at 9 pm, and you can get caught up with all the latest drama on ITV Hub.

How many episodes of I’m A Celebrity are there?

The starting line-up from I'm A Celebrity 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be 22 episodes long. This is slightly longer than the 2021 edition, which saw celebs toughing it out in Gwrych Castle in Wales for 19 episodes.

The fact that we know how many episodes there are helps to predict when series 22 will come to an end. Since this latest edition began airing on November 6, 22 episodes from that point would take us up to Sunday, November 27.

When will celebrities be voted off I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Whilst we've already been voting for celebs to take part in I'm A Celeb's challenging Bushtucker Trials, some fans already want to know when contestants will start being evicted from camp.

Typically, the celebrities started being voted off the show around 10 days/episodes into the series. This would mean that we are likely to be saying goodbye to our first celebrity around Wednesday, November 16.

That being said, Olivia Attwood's early departure from the series could mean that the first elimination vote could be slightly delayed this year as we're already one celebrity down. As and when we get official confirmation of the date, we'll update this article.

Who’s the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Is Jill Scott in line for the jungle throne? (Image credit: ITV)

Retired England Lioness Jill Scott helped the England squad win the Women's Euros earlier this year, but she's also the bookies’ favorite to be joining the I'm A Celebrity winners list as our next Queen of the Jungle.

Rugby star Mike Tindall and former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who recently became the camp leader, are also up thought to be in with a solid chance of winning the show this year.