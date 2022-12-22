When is Emmerdale on over Christmas and New Year?

Although Emmerdale may be a small village, it's heaving with huge drama this Christmas season — especially for the Dingles.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) — a crime that was actually committed by Kyle (Huey Quinn) which led to Cain confessing to the murder to save his son.

However, Cain is set to have an unexpected visitor in the form of his long-lost brother, Caleb (Will Ash) and a flashback episode will reveal the siblings' turbulent past and why Cain kept Caleb a secret for decades.

In the meantime, a lonely Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) must spend Christmas dealing with the fallout of her affair with Al that's now destroyed her marriage to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

So if you want to know when you can watch all of the drama unfold, here is our guide to when Emmerdale is on over Christmas and New Year...

Chas Dingle's marriage has been left in tatters after her affair with Al Chapman was exposed. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has confirmed their full festive schedule, with their Christmas Day episode set to broadcast at an earlier time than usual, so keep an eye out for schedule changes if you want to catch all of the drama.

You can read the full schedule below:

On Thursday, December 22, Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV1.

On Friday, December 23, Emmerdale will air at 7pm on ITV1.

On Saturday, December 24, Emmerdale will not air.

On Sunday, December 25, Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode at 6pm on ITV1.

On Monday, December 26, Emmerdale will air at 7pm on ITV1.

On Tuesday, December 27, Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Wednesday, December 28, Emmerdale will not air.

On Thursday, December 29, Emmerdale will air an hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV1.

On Friday, December 30, Emmerdale will air at 7pm on ITV1.

On Saturday, December 31, Emmerdale will air at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Sunday, January 1, Emmerdale will not air.

From January 2, 2023 Emmerdale will resume its normal schedule with episodes airing weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1 and an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

