Emmerdale reveals exciting behind-the-scenes look at Dingle FLASHBACK episode
Emmerdale has shared the details of the special Boxing Day flashback episode that exposes the Dingle's family history.
Emmerdale has shared details of the Boxing Day flashback episode which will transport us back to 1991 to show how brothers Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) first met.
The Emmerdale flashback, which will air at 7 pm on Monday, December 26 on ITV1, will reveal the siblings' tumultuous family history, including why the brothers are estranged and why Cain has kept his brother Caleb a secret for decades.
On Christmas Day, Cain's long-lost brother Caleb pays Cain an unexpected visit in prison and demands answers about their mother, Faith's (Sally Dexter) death after Cain told him that she had died years ago.
Cain isn't pleased to see Caleb show up out of the blue and we'll soon discover their explosive past through the Boxing Day flashback episode.
A talented young cast will star in the flashback episode, with Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton taking on the roles of young Cain and Caleb, while Maddy Barker plays young Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).
Young actors Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton met with Jeff Hordley and Will Ash at a rehearsal earlier this year and Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson previously showered the talented actors with praise as she teased what was to come in the flashback episode.
She told What to Watch: "We have three fantastic actors playing our young Cain, Caleb and Chas. Adrian the actor who plays Cain, he actually studied lots of footage of Jeff and his positions and his poses and how he speaks, and it’s incredible when you watch.
"There’s one pose in particular when he leans against a wall and it’s like, 'That’s Jeff!' it’s so bizarre. But it’s a brilliant rewind episode which will explain a lot about their family history."
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.