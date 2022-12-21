Emmerdale reveals exciting behind-the-scenes look at Dingle FLASHBACK episode

Emmerdale has shared details of the Boxing Day flashback episode which will transport us back to 1991 to show how brothers Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) first met.

The Emmerdale flashback, which will air at 7 pm on Monday, December 26 on ITV1, will reveal the siblings' tumultuous family history, including why the brothers are estranged and why Cain has kept his brother Caleb a secret for decades.

On Christmas Day, Cain's long-lost brother Caleb pays Cain an unexpected visit in prison and demands answers about their mother, Faith's (Sally Dexter) death after Cain told him that she had died years ago.

Cain isn't pleased to see Caleb show up out of the blue and we'll soon discover their explosive past through the Boxing Day flashback episode.

A talented young cast will star in the flashback episode, with Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton taking on the roles of young Cain and Caleb, while Maddy Barker plays young Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

(L-R): Aiden Kane (young Cain), Jeff Hordley (Cain), Riccardo Drayton (young Caleb), Will Ash (Caleb) and director Michael Lacey rehearsing. (Image credit: ITV)

Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton on set as Caleb and Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

Young actors Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton met with Jeff Hordley and Will Ash at a rehearsal earlier this year and Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson previously showered the talented actors with praise as she teased what was to come in the flashback episode.

She told What to Watch: "We have three fantastic actors playing our young Cain, Caleb and Chas. Adrian the actor who plays Cain, he actually studied lots of footage of Jeff and his positions and his poses and how he speaks, and it’s incredible when you watch.

"There’s one pose in particular when he leans against a wall and it’s like, 'That’s Jeff!' it’s so bizarre. But it’s a brilliant rewind episode which will explain a lot about their family history."

Young Chas (Maddy Barker) and young Cain (Aiden Kane). (Image credit: ITV)

Aiden Kane and Riccardo Drayton as Cain and Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.