Where does everyone live in EastEnders?

Many EastEnders residents have called Albert Square their home throughout the years and with everyone constantly moving in and out of Walford, it can be hard to keep track of who lives where.

From the Slaters, Mitchells and Panesars, Albert Square is always expanding with new arrivals or familiar faces returning to their old stomping ground.

So you may be wondering, where does everyone live in EastEnders? Read below to find out...

Where does everyone live in EastEnders?

1 Albert Square

Chelsea Fox moved into 1 Albert Square after serial killer Gray Atkins was arrested. (Image credit: BBC)

In 2019, Gray Atkins bought the house as a surprise for his wife Chantelle and their children Mack and Mia.

After Gray was sent to prison for Chantelle's murder, his wife Chelsea Fox and their newborn son Jordan moved back into 1 Albert Square.

Chelsea and Jordan have lived at 1 Albert Square ever since along with Felix Baker and his cousin Bernie Taylor, who rent out rooms in the house.

3 Albert Square - Flat 3B

Zack Hudson, Whitney Dean and Britney Wainwright live together at 3 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson and his girlfriend Whitney Dean moved into flat 3B so they could start fostering. The couple now live there with their foster daughter Britney Wainwright.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5 Albert Square - Flats 5A and 5D

5 Albert Square consists of five flats. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Flat 5A

Number 5 Albert Square is a set of five flats in Walford. Ravi Gulati resides in flat 5A.

Flat 5D

Freddie Slater and Alfie Moon became housemates in flat 5D and moved in together. When Freddie temporarily left to visit his mum, Alfie let his ex wife Kat Slater and her children Tommy, Bert and Ernie Moon stay with him permanently after her marriage ended with Phil Mitchell.

18 Albert Square

Billy, Honey, Will and Janet Mitchell currently live in 18 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

18 Albert Square is currently occupied by Billy Mitchell, his fiancé Honey Mitchell and their children Will and Janet Mitchell.

Billy's granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown also lived there until she passed away from a brain tumour in May 2023.

20 Albert Square

20 Albert Square is occupied by the Trueman, Fox and Danes family. (Image credit: BBC)

20 Albert Square was once Kimberley's Palace B&B, which was run by Kim Fox.

The B&B has since been closed and Patrick Trueman now lives there with his partner Yolande Trueman, who moved in after she returned to Walford to reunite with him.

Kim also still lives there with her two children Pearl and Mica Fox, as well as her boyfriend Howie Danes and his teenage son Denzel Danes.

25 Albert Square

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell live together at 25 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler owns 25 Albert Square after inheriting the property from her grandmother Dot Cotton. Her boyfriend Reiss Colwell also moved in when they started dating.

Dot's granddaughter Dotty Cotton went on a furious rampage and threatened to burn down the house when she discovered that she hadn't inherited Dot's house like she had thought she would.

27 Albert Square

Jack Branning, Amy Mitchell and Ricky Jr reside at 27 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning and his two children Amy Mitchell and Ricky Jr live at 27 Albert Square after Jack's wife Denise Fox and her son Raymond Dawkins moved out following the breakdown of their marriage.

29 Albert Square - Flats 29A and 29B

Jay Brown, Callum Highway and Lexi Pearce live at 29B. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Flat 29A

Lauren Branning and her son Louie Beale, along with her cousin Penny Branning moved in together at 29A when they returned to the Square.

Flat 29B

After Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour, struggling widower Jay Brown and Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce moved into 29B to live with Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell. Ben was sent to prison in America for credit card fraud, so now Jay, Callum and Lexi are the only residents living there at the moment.

31 Albert Square

The Slater clan live at 31 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

31 Albert Square is home to Stacey Slater and her large brood. The ever-growing house always amuses fans due to the sheer amount of people living in the property, despite it already bursting at the seams.

Currently, there are seven people who call No.31 their home, including Stacey's mum Jean Slater, her boyfriend Harvey Monroe, her children Lily, Arthur, Hope Slater and baby granddaughter Charli.

41 Albert Square

41 Albert Square is the Panesar residence. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is the head of the household at 41 Albert Square which consists of her girlfriend Eve Unwin, Vinny Panesar, Nugget Gulati, Priya Nandra-Hart and Avani Nandra-Hart.

Suki's ex-husband Nish Panesar was thrown out of the house and disowned by the family after his abuse towards Suki was exposed.

43 Albert Square

No.43 (on the right) is owned by Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sharon Watts currently lives at 43 Albert Square with Martin Fowler and her son Albie Watts.

Sharon originally bought the property to make room for her granddaughter Alyssa Lennox and her mum Jada Lennox, who no longer live there.

45 Albert Square

The Beales outside 45 Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

45 Albert Square is home to the Beales — Kathy Cotton, her son Ian Beale, his partner Cindy Beale and grandsons Peter and Bobby Beale.

Jasper the parrot also lives with the family after Kathy's ex-husband Rocky Cotton left him behind when he was sent to prison for arson.

46 - The Queen Victoria

The Queen Victoria is a boozer that's home to a big brood. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The Queen Victoria houses eight people in total. After the supposed death of her husband Mick Carter, landlady Linda Carter struggled to manage the boozer and called in her mum Elaine Peacock.

Linda was stunned to discover that Elaine wasn't alone and brought along her partner George Knight and his two daughters, Gina and Anna Knight. They moved in with Linda and her two children, Ollie and Annie Carter.

Linda's other son Johnny Carter also moved into the pub when he returned to Walford to support his mum.

55 Victoria Road

Phil Mitchell is the homeowner. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

55 Victoria Road is owned by Phil Mitchell and he lived there with his wife Kat and her children, until they split up. When Denise Fox's marriage also came to an end, she and their son Raymond moved in with Phil to give him the chance to be a dad.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.