BAFFLED EastEnders fans all have the same question about the Slater house

EastEnders fans are all asking the same thing about the Slater household as Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and her three kids moved into the ever-growing house during last night's episode (Thursday, January 18).

There was chaos in the Square after Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) dropped a huge bombshell in the Vic which destroyed her brother Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) marriage to Kat.

Sam got up on stage at their joint karaoke birthday party to announce in front of everyone that Phil slept with Lola's mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

A devastated Kat fled the pub, while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) tried to reassure her that Sam might be lying. However, Kat knew that Sam was telling the truth.

After a run-in with Sam at the pub, Phil returned home to find Kat packing up her things and he continued to deny it. Kat furiously lashed out and as she begged him to tell her the truth, he apologised and confessed to everything.

While Phil begged her not to end their marriage, she stormed off and bumped into her ex husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

The pair had an emotional heart-to-heart at his house, but her trust was soon broken once again when he admitted that he knew about Phil's fling and didn't tell her.

With nobody else to trust, she went to her cousin Stacey's and was in turmoil on what to do next given that her whole life was entangled with Phil's.

Stacey offered for Kat and her three kids to stay at hers, to which Kat pointed out that she was "already bulging at the seams" due to the amount of people already living at her house.

Stacey then encouraged her to forgive Phil, but instead of listening to her cousin's words, she gathered her children Tommy Moon, Bert and Ernie to announce that she and Phil were separating.

She told her kids to pack a bag and that they were going to stay with Stacey for the time being.

Now that Kat and her three children have taken up residence in Stacey's home, this means that there are now 13 people living at the Slaters.

Stacey, her mum Jean and her children Lily, Arthur and Hope are already living there, as well as her granddaughter Charli and Jean's boyfriend Harvey Monroe. On top of the Slater clan, Stacey's best friend Eve Unwin and her girlfriend Suki Panesar also recently moved in.

This left confused fans all asking the same question on social media — how big is the Slater house?!

