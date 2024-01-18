Big EastEnders announcement returns fans to classic times!
EastEnders viewers found themselves harking back to the past.
EastEnders screened a big episode on Wednesday night, which saw Phil Mitchell’s life blown apart by his sister Sam in the Queen Vic.
However, the scenes – which saw Sam make an announcement in the packed pub revealing that Phil had slept with Lola’s mum, Emma – gave fans a real sense of déjà vu, reminding them of another classic moment in the legendary boozer.
The episode saw a vengeful Sam decide to leave the Square with a bang, furious that Phil was banishing her from the family.
So, Sam stepped up at Phil and his wife Kat’s joint karaoke birthday party to expose Phil’s liaison with Emma last September, while the man himself stood watching on with a shocked Kat by his side.
Sam had been given the information by Alfie and then used it to blackmail Phil. But what Alfie didn’t expect was for Sam to announce Phil’s sins to the whole pub, after she became sick of Phil’s attitude towards her.
But this isn't the first time Phil has seen his dirty linen aired in public in this way.
As viewers noticed, the whole scene was very reminiscent of the famous 'Sharongate' reveal of 1994.
That classic episode saw Phil’s liaison with sister-in-law Sharon being revealed to the packed pub at Phil and Kathy’s engagement party, when Phil's brother Grant played a tape of Sharon confessing all.
Not that 2024 viewers minded an old favourite being repeated 30 years later – they were loving the drama and delighted to see lightning strike twice in the same place for Phil!
“Phil’s infidelity getting revealed in the same place as it did all them years ago with Sharongate, now that’s what I call TELEVISION” declared one viewer.
While another agreed. “Tonight’s Eastenders is giving Sharongate.”
One gleefully added, “Nothing quite like a Phil Mitchell affair being exposed in the Queen Vic pub.”
Another joked, “Phil Mitchell's not got the best track record with the Queen Vic's PA system, has he?”
phil’s infidelity getting revealed in the same place as it did all them years ago with sharongate, now that’s what i call TELEVISION #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jxHIakQiKnJanuary 17, 2024
Tonight’s #Eastenders is giving sharongate tbhJanuary 17, 2024
nothing quite like a phil mitchell affair being exposed in the queen vic pub x #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2024
Phil Mitchell's not got the best track record with the Queen Vic's PA system, has he? #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2024
The fallout from the Sharongate showdown saw Phil beaten to a pulp by Grant and left for dead in the pit at the Arches.
It remains to be seen how Kat will react to Phil’s shocking secret, but while she’s unlikely to go that far, it’s fair to say we don’t think she’s exactly going to be forgiving and forgetting Phil’s betrayal either!
Meanwhile, what will Phil have in store for Sam after she basically just destroyed his whole life?
EastEnders normally screens on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.
See our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch-up and pucker-up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer, he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.