Big EastEnders announcement returns fans to classic times!

EastEnders screened a big episode on Wednesday night, which saw Phil Mitchell’s life blown apart by his sister Sam in the Queen Vic.

However, the scenes ­­– which saw Sam make an announcement in the packed pub revealing that Phil had slept with Lola’s mum, Emma – gave fans a real sense of déjà vu, reminding them of another classic moment in the legendary boozer.

Sam got sick of Phil's insults (Image credit: BBC)

The episode saw a vengeful Sam decide to leave the Square with a bang, furious that Phil was banishing her from the family.

So, Sam stepped up at Phil and his wife Kat’s joint karaoke birthday party to expose Phil’s liaison with Emma last September, while the man himself stood watching on with a shocked Kat by his side.

Sam's performance hit a bum note with Phil and Kat in EastEnders (Image credit: BBC)

Sam had been given the information by Alfie and then used it to blackmail Phil. But what Alfie didn’t expect was for Sam to announce Phil’s sins to the whole pub, after she became sick of Phil’s attitude towards her.

But this isn't the first time Phil has seen his dirty linen aired in public in this way.

As viewers noticed, the whole scene was very reminiscent of the famous 'Sharongate' reveal of 1994.

It was like 1994 all over again for Phil! (Image credit: BBC)

That classic episode saw Phil’s liaison with sister-in-law Sharon being revealed to the packed pub at Phil and Kathy’s engagement party, when Phil's brother Grant played a tape of Sharon confessing all.

Not that 2024 viewers minded an old favourite being repeated 30 years later – they were loving the drama and delighted to see lightning strike twice in the same place for Phil!

Back in 1994, it was Grant doing the exposing – in 2024 it's his sister. (Image credit: BBC)

“Phil’s infidelity getting revealed in the same place as it did all them years ago with Sharongate, now that’s what I call TELEVISION” declared one viewer.



While another agreed. “Tonight’s Eastenders is giving Sharongate.”

One gleefully added, “Nothing quite like a Phil Mitchell affair being exposed in the Queen Vic pub.”



Another joked, “Phil Mitchell's not got the best track record with the Queen Vic's PA system, has he?”

phil’s infidelity getting revealed in the same place as it did all them years ago with sharongate, now that’s what i call TELEVISION #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/jxHIakQiKnJanuary 17, 2024 See more

Tonight’s #Eastenders is giving sharongate tbhJanuary 17, 2024 See more

nothing quite like a phil mitchell affair being exposed in the queen vic pub x #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2024 See more

Phil Mitchell's not got the best track record with the Queen Vic's PA system, has he? #EastEndersJanuary 17, 2024 See more

The fallout from the Sharongate showdown saw Phil beaten to a pulp by Grant and left for dead in the pit at the Arches.

It remains to be seen how Kat will react to Phil’s shocking secret, but while she’s unlikely to go that far, it’s fair to say we don’t think she’s exactly going to be forgiving and forgetting Phil’s betrayal either!

Kat's got as big decision to make (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, what will Phil have in store for Sam after she basically just destroyed his whole life?

EastEnders normally screens on BBC One from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

See our TV Guide for full listings.