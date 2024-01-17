EastEnders to see history repeat itself as SHOCKING secret is revealed tonight

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, January 17) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

Iconic EastEnders history repeats itself in tonight's episode as another Mitchell secret is exposed.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) have been at odds after she threatened to tell his wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) all about his affair with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) if he doesn't hand over the £33,000 she inherited from Aunt Sal (Anna Karen).

After Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) accidentally let slip about Phil's fling to Sam, she decided to use it to her advantage and blackmail him for the inheritance money.

Tonight's episode sees Alfie warn Sam that she was out of her depth with her game playing, but still, she goes back to Phil and tells him that she will need the money sooner as an investment opportunity had come up in Spain.

Phil initially refuses, saying he won't be able to get that amount of cash tonight. But when Sam pulls out her phone to call Kat, it is enough for Phil to go to the Boxing Den and try to find the funds to pay her off.

Sam Mitchell blackmails brother Phil for her share of Aunt Sal's inheritance money. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Sam is getting ready for Kat and Phil's joint birthday party where she demands her money from Phil once more.

Sam shouts out for Kat, but Phil quickly stops her and tells her that she will get her money, but on the condition that she leaves the Square tonight.

Sam breaks the news to her son Ricky Jr. (Frankie Day) that she is going away again because she had a falling out with Phil over Aunt Sal's will. She reveals that Phil is annoyed that Aunt Sal left her some money and she stood up to Phil for once and fought for what was hers.

A concerned Ricky Jr asks if she is okay and she admits that Phil wants her out of the family and to leave the Square.

But instead of criticising his mum for leaving him again, he is impressed that she stood up to Phil.

While the party is in full swing, Phil meets up with Sam in an alleyway and gives her the money, ordering her to pack her bags and leave.

Sam exposes Phil's biggest secret in front of the whole pub. (Image credit: BBC)

However, some harsh words from Phil only add fuel to the fire and Sam decides to exact her revenge anyway.

When she is called up to do karaoke at the Vic, Sam goes up to the stage and grabs the microphone. But instead of singing a tune, she announces Phil's affair in front of everyone and his wife Kat!

The scenes were similar to when Grant Mitchell exposed Phil's affair with Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the Mitchells aired their dirty laundry in the pub as Phil's brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) also exposed Phil's affair with his wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) back in 1994 in the very same place.

The scenes were similar to the iconic 'Sharongate' storyline where Grant played a recording of Sharon confessing to having an affair with Phil at Phil and Kathy's engagement party in the packed pub.

History has certainly repeated itself for Phil, but will he have learned his lesson by now?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.