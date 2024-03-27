EastEnders fans insist Ben 'deserves better' after his 'ridiculous' exit storyline

EastEnders fans demanded justice for actor Max Bowden after Ben Mitchell's "ridiculous" exit storyline which unfolded during last night's episode (Tuesday, March 26).

Ben was arrested for fraud in America during his husband Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) surprise birthday party at the Vic.

His horrified friends and family watched on as he was marched out of the pub, with Ben insisting that he was innocent and hadn't done anything wrong.

Ben continued to protest his innocence when he was taken in for questioning, meanwhile Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Callum were at odds back in Walford.

Callum believed that Ben was innocent, while Jay wasn't convinced and Phil called in his long-time solicitor Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to help.

Ben was arrested for a previous crime in America. (Image credit: BBC)

It soon transpired that Ben was guilty of the crime when Ritchie arrived at the police station as she told him exactly what he had been accused of, which was stealing someone's credit card and making a number of expensive purchases while he was in the US getting treatment options for Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Ben was determined to put up a fight and begged Ritchie to pull some strings to stop him from going to prison in America, which could be anywhere between six months and six years.

However, Ritchie was at a loss on how to help him, and she went to the Square alone. She informed Ben's family that he was indeed guilty and Callum was devastated that Ben had lied to him.

Ben quickly made a call to his dad Phil and asked him for a big favour. He revealed that he couldn't be separated from his daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), especially since she lost her mum Lola last year.

Is Ben set to go to prison without seeing Lexi again or will Phil be able to help his son?

Fans were unimpressed by Ben's "ridiculous" exit storyline and implored that he deserved better...

This exit storyline for Ben in #EastEnders is ridiculous!! Max Bowden deserves better.March 26, 2024 See more

Bens exit storyline is CREDIT CARD FRAUD?! Nah, Max Bowden deserved better. #EastEndersMarch 26, 2024 See more

What kind of rushed, pathetic exit storyline is this for one of @bbceastenders biggest and most loved characters?! None of it makes sense and Ben and Max deserves so much better. #EastEndersMarch 26, 2024 See more

The writers have written a poor exit story for both Ben and Whitney….#EastendersMarch 26, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.