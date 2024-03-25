FORGOTTEN EastEnders character to return for Ben Mitchell's explosive exit

An EastEnders character will come to the rescue of Ben Mitchell.

EastEnders character Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) will make a long-awaited comeback to the Square as part of Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) upcoming exit storyline.

Actor Max Bowden is set to leave the role of Ben Mitchell after five years, with a BBC spokesperson saying: "We wish him all the best for the future."

Ben's dramatic exit is set in motion this week when he is arrested during his husband Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) surprise birthday party and the Mitchell family's solicitor Ritchie comes back to help Ben through his ordeal.

Callum is feeling hurt that Ben hasn't arranged anything for his birthday, but he makes out he's not bothered to save face. However, Ben decides to throw him a surprise party after an ear bashing from Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and his daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Callum walks in to his birthday bash and is genuinely surprised and touched by the effort that Ben has gone to. But things take a disastrous turn when the police turn up to arrest Ben.

Solicitor Ritchie Scott returns to the Square to help Ben. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

His horrified family and friends watch on as Ben is marched out of the pub and he tries to reassure a terrified Lexi before being whisked away to the police station. Ben protests his innocence when the police question him about a previous crime.

Back home, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Jay are at odds. When Lexi finds them fighting, she demands to know what's going on.

Phil calls in his long-time solicitor Ritchie to help Ben and she soon arrives in the Square. Banged up, Ben calls dad Phil and asks him to do something... but what could it be?

In upcoming scenes, Lexi and Jay visit Ben at the police station, but it doesn't go to plan as Lexi decides to go home after a tense conversation.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Callum is refusing to visit Ben but after his father-in-law Phil begs him not to give up on Ben, he's left with food for thought.

There's more chaos in store when Kathy finds out that Phil is keeping a secret from her about Ben's arrest and she heads to the Mitchells' to confront him.

Ben's arrest continues to cause heartache for the family throughout the week and copper Callum plots to use his work situation to Ben's advantage.

Can Ritchie work her legal magic and get Ben out of hot water?

Ben's daughter Lexi Pearce visits him in jail. (Image credit: BBC)

Ritchie has appeared in the soap intermittently since 2005 to help the Mitchells and other residents with legal issues.

The hot shot lawyer is often called in by Walford hardman Phil when he needs her assistance in keeping him or his family out of prison due to their criminal antics.

Her last appearance was in October when she supported Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) after he was arrested for attacking Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) when he walked in on him trying to rape Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.