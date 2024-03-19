EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater discovers the SICK TRUTH about Dean

Jean Slater uncovers Dean Wicks' evil scheme to keep daughter Jade Green close in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jean Slater is shocked when she discovers that Jade Green is out of hospital already and back in the Square.

Things looked bad for teenager Jade, who is recovering from a lung transplant, after she collapsed with a chest infection at the charity auction.

When a reporter from The Gazette asks her dad Dean Wicks for an interview, he asks Jean to look after Jade.

Despite the rapist's attempt to avoid the reporter from doing any digging, Dean's name is blackened by his victim Linda Carter's son Johnny Carter, who offers to tell the reporter exactly what kind of man Dean is!

Left alone with Jade, a suspicious Jean gently questions her, wanting to find out if something untoward is going on.

Jade is no idea that her scheming dad Dean has put her life at risk by secretly emptying the cases of her antibiotics down the sink, to keep her ill so she can't move away to Pakistan with her mum.

When Jean discovers the empty pill cases she is HORRIFIED and tries to hustle Jade out of the door, determined to take her home to the Slaters where she'll be safe.

Dean walks in and demands to know what's going on.

Is Jean in danger?

Zack Hudson begs Lauren Branning not to reveal their secret kiss. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson is feeling guilty following his misguided drunken attempt to kiss Lauren Branning! After falling out with pregnant girlfriend Whitney, Zack moved in for a smooch when a kind Lauren gave him a chance to have a heart-to-heart.

The couple had been spending time in Milton Keynes visiting Whitney's step mum Bianca Jackson. Frustrated with Whitney's obsession over taking care of local latchkey kid Britney, Zack left Whitney behind to return to the Square alone when she refused to leave.

Zack was upset when she went behind his back to tell Britney's social worker that they wanted to foster her. With Whitney FINALLY due to return, Zack arranges a welcome home baby shower.

Terrified that Whitney will find out about his almost kiss with her best mate, he's awkward when he invites Lauren to the party along with her sister Penny Branning.

Lauren senses that Zack is on edge and pays him a visit, promising to keep quiet about what happened for Whitney and the baby's sake.

Things take an unexpected turn when Whitney arrives home with Britney in tow, revealing that she's her new foster mum. Zack is furious that she didn't tell him!

Callum Highway's surprise party turns into a bust! (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway is feeling hurt that husband Ben Mitchell appears not to have bothered arranging anything for his birthday.

Instead of voicing how he feels, he makes out he's not bothered to save face. When Jay Brown and Lexi Pearce give Ben an ear bashing for not doing something special for Callum, Ben decides to throw him a surprise party.

Callum walks in to his birthday bash and is genuinely surprised and touched by the effort that Ben has gone to.

Things take a shocking turn, however, when the police turn up to arrest Ben...

Priya Nandra-Hart gets closer to Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ravi Gulati is jealous when his ex Priya Nandra-Hart gets flirty with Martin Fowler. Elsewhere, Denzel is expecting a special delivery as his fitness obsession grows.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.