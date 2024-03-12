EastEnders spoilers: Evil Dean Wicks puts Jade in DANGER!

Dean Wicks pushes daughter Jade Green too far in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean Wicks is seething that he's been banned from his own daughter's charity fundraiser, as Linda Carter doesn't want him anywhere near the Queen Vic.

Linda agreed to let Jade hold her fundraiser in the pub when Jean Slater revealed she needed a venue. But the last thing Linda can stomach is having rapist Dean, the man who assaulted her and forced her into a fake denial turning up to taunt her with his presence.

When Linda's son Johnny Carter, who hates Dean with a passion, taunts him about being kept out in the cold, Dean is fuming.

Not wanting to let Linda get the better of him, he schemes to find a way to get in, spinning a sob story to Jean and her partner Harvey Monroe.

When Dean turns up at the Vic, Jade begs landlady Elaine Peacock to let Dean in to hear her speech, promising he'll leave straight after.

Jean Slater is seriously worried about Jade Green at the fundraiser. (Image credit: BBC)

A nervous Jade waits for her big moment but is badgered by Dean, who pleads and wheedles to get her to agree to stay in London, instead of moving to Pakistan with her mum Shabnam Masood.

Little does Jade know that an evil Dean's been tampering with her medication for her chest infection, hoping to keep her ill and stop her from leaving.

Linda Carter is HORRIFIED when she sees Dean in the pub and in a panic, she runs upstairs to hide. A worried Jean follows Linda and feels terrible when Linda makes Jean see that Dean has been playing her.

Determined to give it to Dean with both barrels, Jeans storms back downstairs and finds an upset Jade with Dean.

Considering lung transplant recipient Jade's fragile state, will Dean's actions put her in even more danger?

Honey Mitchell has a run in with Ravi Gulati and Priya Nandra-Hart! (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell is horrified when she discovers her young son Will Mitchell vaping.

Demanding to know where he got the vape from, Honey's fuming when under pressure he confesses that he was sold the vape by teenager Avani Nandra-Hart.

Storming into the Queen Vic during Jade Green's charity fundraiser, Honey finds Avani's parents Priya Nandra-Hart and Ravi Gulati and she furiously confronts them.

She's left frustrated, however, when Priya refuses to accept responsibility for her daughter's actions or even apologise!

Lauren Branning recently moved back to Albert Square with sister Penny Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Lauren Branning isn't keen on sister Penny Branning's suggestion that she have a big 30th birthday celebration, especially when she learns that Peter Beale can't make it...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.