Where is ITV's The Fortune Hotel filmed? And how much does it cost to stay?

The Fortune Hotel is ITV's new The Traitors-esque reality series that sees 10 pairs of contestants jetting off to a luxury Caribbean resort.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, this "high-octane" reality series sees our competitors engaged in a dramatic "whogotit" mystery as they try to figure out which pair has been given the suitcase containing the show's jackpot prize of £250,000.

The other pairs have either been given an empty case or the one containing the dreaded Early Checkout Card. At the end of each episode, the couple holding that card will bow out of the series, bringing their stay to an end.

If you're feeling a little envious of our contestants and want to check in at The Fortune Hotel yourself, we've found out where the series was filmed, and how much a stay at the real resort will cost you.

Where was The Fortune Hotel filmed?

It's been reported by a number of outlets that The Fortune Hotel is filmed at Silversands Grenada, a luxury hotel that's situated on the sands at Grand Anse Beach on the southwest coast of Grenada's main island.

The Fortune Hotel's amazing pool is the highlight. (Image credit: ITV)

Silversands Grenada is a beachfront, boutique hotel that boasts a 100 m-long infinity pool, making it one of the longest swimming pools in the Caribbean.

It's found close to the capital of St George's, meaning you've near a selection of restaurants and shops. Guests at the hotel can enjoy spa treatments, try out the fitness centre or one of Silversands' culinary offerings at either Asiatique or the Grenadian Grill or take part in a number of complimentary water sports down at the beach.

How much does it cost to stay at The Fortune Hotel?

With a title like that, it should come as no surprise that a stay at the real resort will set you back a few pounds!

For a single night stay for two adults on Friday, May 17, it would cost just over £527 to take up residence in one of Silversands' Garden View King rooms. And that's the cheapest option. An Ocean View King room will set you back £658.86, whilst a Penthouse Level King room costs £869.70 for that one night. All prices include breakfast, and rooms come equipped with air-conditioning, Nespresso coffee machines and fancy bath products.

If you want to relax in serious style, the hotel also comes with the option to book entire suites of even beachfront and sea view private villas equipped with their own private pools, too.

*This info was taken from the hotel booking site Mr & Mrs Smith.

The Fortune Hotel airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ITV1 from now until May 23. You can also stream the series on ITVX; be sure to check out our picks for the best ITV dramas we think you should be streaming on the platform, too.