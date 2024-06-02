Which Star Wars shows and movies do you need to watch before The Acolyte?

The biggest thing coming to Disney Plus in June 2024 is The Acolyte, the latest chapter in the Star Wars franchise.

Much of the show's plot has been shrouded in mystery, though we do know that this new series pits Jedi Master Sol (played by Squid Game star, Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg's new character, Mae) as he investigates a shocking crime spree.

Someone, or something, is hunting Jedi across the galaxy far, far away, and as fresh clues emerge in this new enigmatic tale, sinister forces will start to emerge.

One thing we've known from the get-go is that The Acolyte is set in a new part of the Star Wars timeline which has yet to have been depicted in live action. Armed with that knowledge, and the relative lack of info we have about the plot, you might be wondering what, if any, of the previous Star Wars movies or shows you might need to revisit before it arrives. Here's our answer.

Do you need to rewatch Star Wars before The Acolyte?

Mae (Amandla Stenberg). (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

In a word: no. That's because The Acolyte is set in the final days of the franchise's "High Republic" era and tells a story that takes place about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace.

As the official Star Wars site explains, this era is a 'true golden age' for the galaxy far, far away and a period 'of prosperity and growth for the Republic — a galactic renaissance'. In other words, it was a time of peace, long before the Empire ruled the galaxy.

There's a ton of other material (comics, novels, audio dramas, and more) set within the High Republic Era, including Disney Plus' Young Jedi Adventures, but don't let that put you off diving into The Acolyte if you're not familiar with this section of the timeline.

Showrunner Leslye Headland told StarWars.com that 'you don't need to know too much to enter the story', and the article states that she hopes The Acolyte will serve as 'a welcome entry point for newcomers, whether or not they've read the books or watched other Star Wars series.'

There will no doubt be things for High Republic experts to enjoy (the trailer teased the live-action debut of Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, for a start), but it sounds like you don't need to do any major homework between now and the show's premiere.

If you're new to the world of Star Wars, you may want to start with the movies so you're versed in the concept of Jedi, Sith and other elements of the world, but none of that is absolutely vital to understand The Acolyte.

The Acolyte arrives on Disney Plus with a two-episode premiere at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on June 4 and on June 5 in the UK. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis thereafter. Planning a Skywalker saga rewatch anyway? Check out our guide detailing how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.