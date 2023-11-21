Who are Riley and Chatham in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about what happened to the Taylor brothers

Who are Riley and Chatham and what happened to them in EastEnders?

EastEnders brothers Riley (Tom Jacobs) and Chatham Taylor (Alfie Jacobs) are set to make an appearance next week (Monday, November 27) after three years away.

The pair will return to Walford for Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) surprise birthday party at the Vic as Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) tries to salvage the strained relationship between Karen and son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

After not being around for the past three years, here's a refresher on who Riley and Chatham Taylor are and what happened to them...

Who are Riley and Chatham in EastEnders?

Riley and Chatham Taylor come back for their mum's birthday bash next week. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Riley and Chatham are the sons of Karen Taylor and her ex-boyfriend. They are the half-brothers of Keanu, Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris), Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) and Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris).

Although the identity of Riley and Chatham's father has never been revealed on screen, he has always been involved in their lives, with the pair going to stay with him or going on camping holidays.

Riley and Chatham both have Neurofibromatosis and accidentally got themselves into trouble during their years in Walford.

The pair arrived at their new flat in Albert Square alongside Karen and their siblings in 2017, but Riley soon got himself in a pickle when he stole Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) phone after their mum confiscated Bernadette's mobile.

Over Christmas, Karen discovered Riley and Chatham had hidden stolen goods in their bedroom and they were forced to return them.

Riley also went missing during Halloween along with Janet and Amy Mitchell, but was eventually found in the gardens.

The Taylor boys were also cruelly bullied by Dennis Rickman Jr (Bleu Landau), who targeted them with water balloons and posted the video online.

What happened to Riley and Chatham in EastEnders?

In 2020, Riley and Chatham went to live with their dad during lockdown and have remained there ever since.

Talking to The Daily Express, Lorraine Stanley explained that Karen was heartbroken when her sons decided to move away.

She said: “But her sons decided they would go and live with their dad because there wasn’t enough space in the house.

"And with their NF1 [Neurofibromatosis Type I], they wanted to go and live with their dad. He’s got a big house and garden. So, they went to live with him, which broke her heart."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.