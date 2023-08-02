Who died in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm week? Everything you need to know

Recently in Emmerdale, local councillor Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) organised the installation of a new bus shelter to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the catastrophic storm last year.

During Emmerdale's 50th anniversary storm week, a violent storm destroyed the picturesque village and killed two much-loved residents.

While the village was a wreck in the aftermath, Nicola revealed that the the fallen trees left from the storm would be used to create the hand-sculpted bus stop in memory of the storm victims.

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) didn't share Nicola's enthusiasm for the new bus stop as she snapped: "Building a bus shelter with wood from the storm that killed two of our villagers? Can't see what's good about that."

After Nicola and Bernice's mention of the storm, here is a reminder on who died in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm week...

Emmerdale created a touching memorial for the residents who lost their lives in the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Who died in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm week?

Harriet Finch was one of the storm's casualties. (Image credit: ITV)

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) tragically died in the storm last year.

The vicious Emmerdale storm claimed its first victim when Harriet lost her life after crashing a quad bike into a ravine as she searched for missing teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) in the woods.

The quad bike landed on top of her and she became trapped under the vehicle, but despite being rescued by love rival Kim Tate (Claire King), it wasn't enough to save her. The quad bike exploded after being struck by lightning, causing the pair to be blasted across the woods.

Kim pulled through the ordeal, but Harriet sadly passed away.

Liv Dingle also lost her life in the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Liv was killed after being crushed by a caravan when she and husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) ventured out into the deadly storm.

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) had asked Vinny and Liv to look after his daughter Eve at The Woolpack while he went to see his injured wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) at the hospital.

Vinny and Liv set off, battling their way through the strong winds when the caravan got loose and smashed into the both of them. Vinny had managed to escape the worst of it, but Liv had been critically injured.

When the ambulance arrived, the paramedics broke the devastating news that Liv had been so badly crushed that there was nothing that could be done to save her.

In heartbreaking scenes, Vinny, Paddy and Liv's brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) said an emotional goodbye to her as she slipped away.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.