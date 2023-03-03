The Death In Paradise spinoff Beyond Paradise has introduced a whole new batch of characters into the lives of DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

One such figure is Archie Hughes — let's find out a little bit more about him...

Who is Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise?

Archie is introduced in the second episode of the series as the owner of three local vineyards who's supplying wine to Martha's café, Ten Mile Kitchen. However, as he turns up to make a delivery, it's clear that he and Martha know each other from back in the day.

Like Martha, Archie grew up in Shipton Abbott, but moved away with his parents when he was younger. Recently, however, he has returned as a successful businessman with big ambitions — and he's delighted to see Martha back in town as well...

Martha (Sally Bretton) is reunited with Archie (Jamie Bamber) when she returns to Shipton Abbott (Image credit: BBC)

What else have I seen Jamie Bamber in?

Jamie made his TV debut in ITV drama Hornblower as midshipman (later lieutenant) Archie Kennedy in 1998. His major international breakthrough came in 2003 when he landed the role of Lee 'Apollo' Adama in the remake of Battlestar Galactica.

You might also have spotted Jamie as Jack E Foley in Band Of Brothers, Dr Matt Kendal in Peak Practice, DS Matt Devlin in Law & Order: UK, Kev Allison in The Smoke, Jake Malloy in NCIS, Matthew Wild in Fearless, DCI Tim Williamson in Marcella, Colonel Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back, Sam Wright in Innocent, DCI Martyn Hunter in DI Ray, and Adam Haines in Signora Volpe.