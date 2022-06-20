Who is Danica Taylor on Love Island? All you need to know

Danica Taylor is one of the many bombshells who’s headed into the Love Island villa.

Love Island 2022 wouldn’t be the same without its bombshells trying to turn some heads, and Danica is the latest girl to attempt to do just that.

Danica made her entrance in style when she surprised the islanders during the “Sex Sea” challenge, before heading back to the villa to greet them on their return. Plus, she made quite a splash she chose to couple up with Luca Bish at the recoupling that evening, leading to what can only be described as a very awkward first date.

Just like every Love Island hopeful, Danica Taylor will be hoping to find her perfect partner and dreaming of securing the big cash prize as one of the next Love Island winners .

Talking about why she decided to sign up for the show, Danica said: “I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Danica Taylor…

(Image credit: ITV)

How old is Danica Taylor?

Danica is 21 years old.

Where is Danica Taylor from?

She's from Leicester.

What is Danica's Instagram account?

Danica’s Instagram handle is @_danicataylor (opens in new tab). She’s got more than 26,000 followers at the time of writing, though that number is sure to rise if she gets to settle into the villa life for some time to come.

What does Danica do for a living?

Danica is a dancer, like Tasha Ghouri.

What does Danica think she will bring to the villa?

Danica said: "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side. "

Why does she think she is single at the moment?

"My last relationship I was in for quite a long time, but he wasn’t meeting what I needed in a relationship. I need someone who can match my energy. I am an extrovert and in my previous relationship he was very introverted so we didn’t meet on a level."

Why does she think she's a catch?

Danica says she's a good girlfriend because she's open to doing practically anything with her partner. She said: "I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you - deep conversations, silly activities. If you say let's go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it. If I am with you, I am with you, I want to do everything with you. Silly things, nice things like going on holiday and for expensive meals. I will love you and I’ll keep you very entertained."

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 will begin airing on Hulu in the US from Tuesday, June 21.