Who is Mr Reeves in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders favourite Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) was left devastated following her brain surgery when her surgeon Mr Reeves revealed the tumour was terminal.

Lola and her loved ones sobbed as Lola tried to come to terms with the fact that she will eventually lose her life and leave her young daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) behind.

She spoke with Mr Reeves about the treatments she could have to help prolong her life for just a bit longer — but as the heartbreaking scene was playing out, fans instantly recognised Mr Reeves from his time on another soap.

If you're wondering who Mr Reeves is in EastEnders then you can have a read below.

Who is Mr Reeves in EastEnders?

Dan Tetsell as Jim McGinn in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mr Reeves was played by Dan Tetsell, who is known for his role as dodgy lawyer Jim McGinn in Hollyoaks.

Jim made his first appearance in Hollyoaks in 2012 as the corrupt lawyer for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) after she framed Mitzeee Minniver (Rachel Shenton) for attempted murder and the fake kidnap of her baby son Bobby.

The solicitor was also able to convince Mercedes to blame her late fiancé Riley Costello (Rob Norbury) for countless crimes and successfully secured Mercedes and her husband Dr Paul Browning's (Joseph Thompson) release after being charged with the murder of Lynsey Nolan (Karen Hassan).

Jim also had a relationship with Mercedes' sister Carmel Valentine (Gemma Merna) — even after she accidentally punched him!

He was due to marry Carmel before he was tragically killed by gangster Fraser Black (Jesse Birdsall) after learning Jim's plans that he was going to escape Hollyoaks forever. In tear-jerking scenes, he died in Carmel's arms.

Dan Tetsell has previously starred in shows like The Museum of Everything, Red Dwarf, Peep Show, Skins and Detectorists to name but a few.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.