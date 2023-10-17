Who is Nugget's mum in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders teen Davinder aka Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) had been missing for weeks after running away from home.

His dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) was going out of his mind with worry, but there was an element of relief when police detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) revealed that another officer had spotted Nugget in Brixton.

Meanwhile, Nugget contacted his step-grandmother Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) from a mystery location and asked her to bring him food and money.

The Panesars were oblivious that Suki had been in contact with Nugget for weeks and hadn't told any of them.

However after Ravi overheard Suki on the phone getting Nugget's address, he was convinced that Suki knew where his son was.

She was forced to confess the truth to her husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and it wasn't long before the family burst into the flat Nugget was hiding in.

Ravi soon got the shock of his life when his ex-girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart came through the door and introduced herself as Nugget's long-lost mum.

Priya and her son Nugget Gulati. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Who is Nugget's mum in EastEnders?

Nugget's mum Priya is played by Sophie Khan Levy, who is known for her role as Florence Pandhi in the hit Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small season 3 and has also appeared in The Sixth Commandment.

Not much is known about Ravi and Priya's relationship, but ever since their turbulent split, Ravi has kept Priya away from their teenage son Nugget.

Priya revealed that she fell pregnant with Nugget when she was 18 years old after she met drug dealer Ravi.

Sophie Khan Levy played Florence Pandhi in All Creatures Great and Small. (Image credit: Channel 5)

During a heated confrontation, Ravi told Nugget that Priya left him as she loved drugs more than her baby.

However Ravi was floored by another bombshell as it was revealed that Nugget wasn't their only child together.

Ravi discovered that Priya had secretly raised their daughter Avani (Aaliyah James) alone and never told him about her pregnancy.

