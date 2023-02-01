Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

The unexpected arrival of Emmerdale newcomer Caleb Miligan plunged the Dingle family into chaos as it was revealed that he was the long-lost brother of siblings Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

And the successful businessman's arrival couldn't have come at a worse time, with Cain serving life in prison for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) at the time, which was actually committed by his young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn).

On top of that, the Dingles were still grieving the tragic loss of Faith (Sally Dexter) and coping with the fallout of Chas' affair with Al — which had deadly consequences.

Caleb then showed up in the midst of the nightmare and has been meddling in the family's business ever since, which has left Cain furious at his brother's antics.

But as Caleb continues to cause a stir in the village, you may be wondering who plays Caleb in Emmerdale?

Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale?

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and William Ash as Caleb Miligan. (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb is played by William Ash, who is known for his roles in hit dramas such as Where the Heart Is, Clocking Off and Waterloo Road, where he played Deputy Head Chris Mead.

He's also starred in Great Night Out, Hush, Mad About Mambo, Soldier Soldier and The Tunnel.

Talking to What to Watch, Jeff revealed that he and his co-star Will knew each other before starring in the soap as they both attended the same school in Oldham.

Jeff revealed: "It goes back to our school days. We did a play at school together and then other stuff professionally. We both went to the same school — North Chadderton Comprehensive in Oldham... We weren’t in the same class because I’m a lot older — a school generation above. We did Another Country and I was one of the sixth formers and Will was a young kid bringing us all tea. It was a really good production, that."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays.