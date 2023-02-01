Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know
Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale? Here's everything we know about who plays the long-lost brother of Cain and Chas Dingle.
The unexpected arrival of Emmerdale newcomer Caleb Miligan plunged the Dingle family into chaos as it was revealed that he was the long-lost brother of siblings Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).
And the successful businessman's arrival couldn't have come at a worse time, with Cain serving life in prison for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) at the time, which was actually committed by his young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn).
On top of that, the Dingles were still grieving the tragic loss of Faith (Sally Dexter) and coping with the fallout of Chas' affair with Al — which had deadly consequences.
Caleb then showed up in the midst of the nightmare and has been meddling in the family's business ever since, which has left Cain furious at his brother's antics.
But as Caleb continues to cause a stir in the village, you may be wondering who plays Caleb in Emmerdale?
Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale?
Caleb is played by William Ash, who is known for his roles in hit dramas such as Where the Heart Is, Clocking Off and Waterloo Road, where he played Deputy Head Chris Mead.
He's also starred in Great Night Out, Hush, Mad About Mambo, Soldier Soldier and The Tunnel.
Talking to What to Watch, Jeff revealed that he and his co-star Will knew each other before starring in the soap as they both attended the same school in Oldham.
Jeff revealed: "It goes back to our school days. We did a play at school together and then other stuff professionally. We both went to the same school — North Chadderton Comprehensive in Oldham... We weren’t in the same class because I’m a lot older — a school generation above. We did Another Country and I was one of the sixth formers and Will was a young kid bringing us all tea. It was a really good production, that."
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.