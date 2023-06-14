Who plays Lexi Pearce in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders youngster Lexi Pearce has given a powerhouse performance as she grieves the devastating loss of her mum Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) who passed away from a terminal brain tumour.

As Lexi receives support from her loved ones and tries to cope with the tragic death of Lola, many have been wanting to know who plays Lexi in EastEnders.

Lexi tragically lost her beloved mum Lola Pearce-Brown to a brain tumour. (Image credit: BBC)

Who plays Lexi Pearce in EastEnders?

Lexi Pearce is played by Isabella Brown, who took over the role from Dotti-Beau Cotterill in 2019.

EastEnders is Isabella's first role and she has not appeared in any other TV show or film prior to making her soap debut.

How old is Lexi Pearce in EastEnders?

Lexi Pearce is 10 years old in EastEnders.

Lexi with her great-grandfather Billy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Who is Lexi Pearce's dad in EastEnders?

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is Lexi's biological dad in EastEnders. Despite Ben being gay, he had a one night stand with Lola in 2011, which resulted in the birth of their daughter Lexi.

Lola then gave birth to Lexi during the memorable live Olympic episode in 2012 when she went into labour as her grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was carrying the Olympic Flame through Walford.

Initially, Lola refused to reveal the father of baby Lexi until she eventually confessed to Ben's dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that Ben was the father so that he would help her get Lexi back after she was arrested for assault.

Prior to her death, Lola's husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) adopted Lexi so that Lola would be reassured that her daughter would be taken care of after her death as troubled Ben had gone off the rails once again.

Technically, Lexi has three dads, the third one being her stepfather, Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who is married to her dad, Ben.

Ben Mitchell is Lexi's dad. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.