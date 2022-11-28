Who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders? Everything you need to know
Who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders? Here's everything we know about the nasty salesman who appeared in EastEnders.
Although he was only in EastEnders for a short while, evil Warren Stamp caused havoc amongst the Square when he was introduced as a seemingly charming salesman in 2007 — however, there was a much sinister side lurking behind his suave exterior when he viciously attacked two Walford women.
Warren was actually played by Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Will Mellor — a familiar face in the soap world after also appearing in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. But who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders?
Who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders?
Warren Stamp was played by TV star Will Mellor, who is also known for playing nasty drug lord Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.
Warren first arrived on the Square in 2007 and asked Preeti Choraria (Babita Pohoomull) out on a date after trying to sell her supplies at Booty Salon. Warren's vile intentions were soon revealed when he attacked her while on the date and left bruises on her arm.
The day after, he went on another date with Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley), which was organised by Carly's step-sister Chelsea Fox (played at the time by Tiana Benjamin), in a bid to stop her boyfriend Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) from flirting with her.
While on the date, Warren spiked Carly's drink and attempted to sexually assault her.
Luckily, Carly was rescued by Sean and Warren fled the Square for good, escaping justice for his horrible wrongdoings. After the ordeal, Carly and Sean began dating, which left Chelsea outraged.
Actor Will only remained on the soap for three episodes.
But according to Wikiwand (opens in new tab), EastEnders bosses were so happy with his performance that they wanted Will to stay on for a longer time. However, he had to say no due to other commitments.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.