Who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

Although he was only in EastEnders for a short while, evil Warren Stamp caused havoc amongst the Square when he was introduced as a seemingly charming salesman in 2007 — however, there was a much sinister side lurking behind his suave exterior when he viciously attacked two Walford women.

Warren was actually played by Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Will Mellor — a familiar face in the soap world after also appearing in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. But who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders?

Who was Warren Stamp in EastEnders?

Warren Stamp was played by TV star Will Mellor, who is also known for playing nasty drug lord Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.

Warren first arrived on the Square in 2007 and asked Preeti Choraria (Babita Pohoomull) out on a date after trying to sell her supplies at Booty Salon. Warren's vile intentions were soon revealed when he attacked her while on the date and left bruises on her arm.

The day after, he went on another date with Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley), which was organised by Carly's step-sister Chelsea Fox (played at the time by Tiana Benjamin), in a bid to stop her boyfriend Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) from flirting with her.

Warren tried to assault Carly Wicks while they were on a date. (Image credit: BBC)

While on the date, Warren spiked Carly's drink and attempted to sexually assault her.

Luckily, Carly was rescued by Sean and Warren fled the Square for good, escaping justice for his horrible wrongdoings. After the ordeal, Carly and Sean began dating, which left Chelsea outraged.

Actor Will only remained on the soap for three episodes.

But according to Wikiwand (opens in new tab), EastEnders bosses were so happy with his performance that they wanted Will to stay on for a longer time. However, he had to say no due to other commitments.

