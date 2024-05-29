Why I can't wait to jam out to We Are Lady Parts season 2 after three long years

Think back all the way to June 2021. Warner Bros was still in the midst of releasing all of their movies simultaneously in theaters and on what was then called HBO Max and Friends: The Reunion had just been released. Meanwhile, Peacock subscribers were being introduced to an all-female Muslim punk band from London called Lady Parts.

Created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts might just be the most under-appreciated comedy of the 2020s. Its main character is Amina (Anjana Vasan), a very talented guitar player who has a small problem with stage fright that causes her to lose control over some of her bodily fluids whenever she has to perform in front of an audience.

But Lady Parts' leader Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) recognizes Amina’s musical skills and recruits her to join the band alongside bass player Bisma (Faith Omole), drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) and manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse). They look to help Amina overcome her stage fright, especially as she improves their sound so much.

At the same time, Amina develops a crush on Ayesha's brother Ahsan (Zaqi Ismail), while she has to keep the news of the band a secret from her much more conservative best friend Noor (Aiysha Hart).

We Are Lady Parts was instantly met by rave reviews — its first season still has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won prizes at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Rose d'Or and Peabody Awards, while receiving Gotham, Golden Reel and BAFTA TV Awards nominations, too.

This isn't one of those shows that critics adore only for audiences to hate, though. It's so warm and enjoyable that it's the ideal comfort watch when depressed, background viewing whenever dinner is being cooked up or the show to put on when a decision can't be made.

Unfortunately We Are Lady Parts hasn't been able to gain the popularity and viewership that it so richly deserves. While it airs on Channel 4 in the UK, Americans can only watch the sitcom on Peacock. With just 34 million subscribers, Peacock pales in comparison to Netflix, which has nearly 270 million subscribers. Even Netflix's most uninspiring comedies get viewing figures that dwarf those of We Are Lady Parts.

But anyone who has already devoured all six episodes and two and a half hours worth of songs and comedy We Are Lady Parts has to offer knows it's the TV equivalent of the catchy-song you can't get out of your head. Basically because it's full of catchy-songs that you can't get out of your head. In the three years since its debut, I've lost count of how many times I've started singing "Voldemort Under My Headscarf" to my wife, which has then provoked a two-person mosh pit to break out wherever we are at that moment.

That's one of the main reasons why We Are Lady Parts has struck such a chord with me and the viewers who have watched it. Sure, it's subversive yet still relatable, has pitch-perfect casting, emits a joyous energy that's contagious and is surprisingly profound. But its songs are genuinely impressive.

As well as their ode to the Harry Potter villain, there's "Fish And Chips" — a celebration of their Englishness that also expresses their alienation. "Bashir With The Good Beard" is written after Amina reveals her frustration and anger at trying to find an ideal Muslim man. "Ain't No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me" is a darkly comedic take on the deeply horrifying practice of honor killing, with a sibling insisting that she's the one who is going to kill her sister because she stole her make-up. Plus the band's cover versions of "We are the Champions" and especially "9 to 5" bring a freshness to the songs that make them sound brand-new.

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts (Image credit: Saima Khalid/WTTV LIMITED/PEACOCK/C4)

Ultimately, though, it's the characters and performances that makes We Are Lady Parts so utterly addictive. They're so flawlessly written and well-rounded that you can't help but want to spend time with each of them, watch their creative process, and see them grow closer. Even the self-inflicted obstacles that get in the band's way make each of the ensemble more honest and vulnerable.

Thankfully, after 36 months of waiting, We Are Lady Parts fans will soon have six more episodes to add to their binge-watch, as We Are Lady Parts season 2 arrives on May 30.

While the gap between seasons is alarming, Manzoor did spend this time writing and directing the martial arts action comedy Polite Society, another criminally under-seen gem about a British-Pakistani teenager trying to stop her sister getting married.

Having now established herself as of the funniest, heartfelt and most promising writers and directors working in Britain today, there's little doubt that Manzoor will once again ensure that We Are Lady Parts' return has the punk edge, laugh out loud moments and inclusive positive message that made its first season so original and powerful.

Plus, with an already released track listing that includes ,"Malala Made Me Do It," "Villain Era" and "Glass Ceiling Feeling," the show already looks destined to overcome the second album curse that usually blights so many bands.

We Are Lady Parts streams on Peacock in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.